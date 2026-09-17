Tenth of Irish renewable electricity lost in 2025 due to grid constraints

In June, EirGrid produced a new strategy document, outlining plans to spend €6bn to boost the capacity of 1,000km of existing electricity lines and add new ones

A tenth of all renewable electricity generated in Ireland last year was effectively lost due to grid capacity constraints and operational limits, while the economy remained heavily dependent on imports of fossil fuels, a new report has indicated.

In its recently published statistical review of world energy, the UK-based Energy Institute also said that electricity demand in the Republic increased by 3.6 per cent in 2025.

This was “driven primarily” by a 9 per cent increase in demand from so-called large energy users, which includes data centres and other energy-intensive sectors.

The report was produced in partnership with KPMG, think tank Ember, and management consultancy Kearney.

According to the data, fossil fuels accounted for 79.2 per cent of total energy supply – including electricity and transport in the Republic last year, of which 78.2 per cent was imported, the fourth-highest rate in the European Union.

However, renewable sources of electricity generation met almost 41 per cent of total demand last year, the Energy Institute said. That represented an increase of just 1.1 percentage points from 2024.

Overall, renewable electricity supply grew by 6.8 per cent in the year, but 10 per cent was “dispatched down” because the national grid did not have sufficient capacity.

An order to dispatch down occurs when EirGrid, the national grid operator, instructs a renewable electricity generator to produce less electricity or shut down entirely.

Total energy use, meanwhile, declined by 2.2 per cent, while energy-related emissions dropped by 3.7 per cent, despite strong economic growth.

James Delahunt, head of energy and natural resources at KPMG in Ireland, said the decline reflects improved efficiency within the system.

However, he said timely delivery of infrastructure is key to further improvements, with the data also indicating that the electricity sector exceeded its sectoral emissions ceiling by 1.1 per cent in the year.

“To keep affordability, security and decarbonisation in balance, Ireland must accelerate no-regrets investments – renewables, storage, grid capacity and interconnection while streamlining delivery and maximising the utilisation of existing assets,” Delahunt said.

In June, EirGrid produced a new strategy document, outlining plans to spend €6 billion to boost the capacity of 1,000km of existing electricity lines and add new ones. The plan includes the 20-year-old North-South interconnector proposal that has been delayed by planning woes and local opposition.

KPMG said the State continued to grapple with “critical challenges” around infrastructure, including further delays to the North-South and Celtic interconnectors.

The approval by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities of an €18.9 billion investment in electricity networks reflects the “scale” of the intervention needed.

“With focused execution, Ireland can translate its renewable resource potential into enduring advantages in security, competitiveness and decarbonisation,” Delahunt said.