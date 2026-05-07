Mixed weather to follow showers on Thursday and Friday, Met Éireann forecasts

Although most areas will be dry at first on Thursday, showers are likely to affect the west, northwest and south, Met Éireann says. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Mixed weather is in store for the coming weekend, according to Met Éireann, following what is expected to be an occasionally wet Thursday and Friday for some areas.

Highest temperatures over the coming days are likely to remain at about 14 degrees, the forecaster said.

Although most areas will be dry at first on Thursday, showers will affect the west, northwest and south.

These are expected to become more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening, with cloud increasing too.

Daytime highs of 10 to 15 degrees are expected, dropping to lows of 2 to 5 degrees in parts of the south and southeast on Thursday night. Elsewhere, however, lowest temperatures are expected to fall to between 4 and 7 degrees.

Friday will see a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells, though scattered showers are expected, mainly over Munster, Leinster and east Ulster with the “odd heavy one possible”, Met Éireann said.

Elsewhere will remain mainly dry, with the northwest expected to benefit from the best of the sunshine, amid general highs of 10 to 15 degrees.

Friday’s showers will eventually die out throughout the evening, becoming dry with clear spells as temperatures dip to lows of 4 to 8 degrees, the forecaster said, before further “mixed weather” for the remainder of the weekend.

However, with high pressure “nearby”, it said any rainfall amounts “look to be rather low”.

Although uncertainty remains for Saturday’s forecast, current indications suggest it will be a dry day with sunny spells in many areas, though cloudier conditions and the chance of a shower are expected in the south.

Highest temperatures are expected to reach 9 to 14 degrees on Saturday, dipping to lows of between 3 and 8 degrees at night, which is forecast to be mainly dry but cloudier, with showery rain at times in southern coastal areas.

Cloud and showery rain in the south is expected to clear away early on Sunday morning, with “plenty of dry weather” and sunny spells forecast.

However, cloud will increase from the north throughout the day, bringing possible isolated showers.

Highs of 10 to 14 degrees are expected on Sunday, dropping to lows of 3 to 8 degrees at night. It will remain largely dry on Sunday night, though cloud and light showers are expected to move into northern parts overnight.

Mixed weather is set to carry over to Monday, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells expected that morning.

Light showers are expected to track towards the south, before conditions turn dry with spells of sunshine throughout the afternoon.

Highest temperatures are expected to reach 9 to 14 degrees on Monday, though it will be coolest in the north of the country.