‘That myth is becoming a reality’: Puffins make a comeback at Isle of Muck after 25 years

A puffin on the Isle of Muck nature reserve in Co Antrim. Photograph: Ronald Surgenor/PA Wire

Puffins have been found nesting on a Co Antrim nature reserve for the first time in 25 years.

The discovery was made by Ulster Wildlife on the Isle of Muck, off Islandmagee, and is seen as a big milestone in the recovery of the vulnerable seabirds in Northern Ireland.

The comeback is the result of a seabird recovery project, begun in 2017 by the nature conservation charity, which involved the removal of invasive brown rats, the biggest threat to seabird eggs and chicks, from the tiny island.

A programme of winter grazing has also been implemented to keep vegetation low to reduce cover for the rats.

Two puffins were captured on camera coming out of a nesting burrow on grassy cliff ledges on the Isle of Muck this summer. Photograph: Ronald Surgenor/PA Wire

Ulster Wildlife said rats are a big problem for many seabird islands, and similar eradication projects elsewhere have proved vital in protecting breeding sites and helping seabird numbers bounce back.

It said the signs of recovery at the Isle of Muck have been visible for some time. Annual surveys began to record steady increases among eider ducks, guillemots, herring gulls and lesser-backed gulls on and around the island.

There was a breakthrough last year when five puffins were spotted prospecting the island.

Two puffins were captured on camera coming out of a nesting burrow on the grassy cliff ledges this summer – a positive sign that the birds are breeding.

“For decades, there had been whispers that puffins once bred on the Isle of Muck, a story that felt more like folklore than fact,” said Andy Crory, nature reserves manager with Ulster Wildlife.

“But now, thanks to years of hard work creating a safe haven for thousands of seabirds, that myth is becoming a reality.”

A puffin at the Saltee Islands off the Co Wexford coast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Crory said seabirds face “immense challenges globally”, with 24 of the 25 breeding species at risk of local or global extinction.

“So, while a handful of puffins on a tiny island may seem small, this moment is huge – it proves that seabird restoration works,” he said.

“Our hope is that the Isle of Muck will become a thriving stronghold for puffins and, in time, tempt back other lost species like the Manx shearwater.”

He said those involved in the project were “waiting with great excitement to see if the first pufflings” (baby puffins) appear on the cliffs next summer.

“That truly would be the icing on the cake.”

[ I saw ‘selfies’ with puffins being taken on the Saltee islands. People should keep their distanceOpens in new window ]

The rat eradication programme and species monitoring at the Isle of Muck nature reserve is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs via Northern Ireland’s carrier bag levy.

The Isle of Muck nature reserve is not accessible to the public, and crossing the tidal tombolo when it becomes visible at low tide is extremely dangerous, Ulster Wildlife said. It is urging people to keep away and admire the island from a safe distance to give the returning puffins the best possible chance to settle and breed successfully next summer.

– PA