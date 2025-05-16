A record 149 beaches and 10 marinas across Ireland have been awarded a blue flag for this year’s bathing season by the environmental group An Taisce .

The international blue flag programme requires that beaches and marinas awarded the blue flag for the upcoming season have achieved “excellent” bathing water quality in the most recent annual classification.

A total of 10 beaches achieved both a blue flag and a green coast award, while a record-equalling 70 beaches received the green coast award for 2025, which recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. Such sites are classified as exceptional places to visit and enjoy Ireland’s rich coastal heritage and diversity.

Dual award recipients were: Balcarrick in Fingal, Co Dublin; Salthill and Silver strand in Galway city, An Trá on Inis Oírr, Co Galway; Fountainstown and Inchydoney beach east in Co Cork; Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs) in Co Kerry; Bettystown, Co Meath, and Enniscrone and Rosses Point in Co Sligo.

The only beach to lose it blue flag was Golden strand on Achill Island, Co Mayo, which was due to an accessibility issue. The blue flags total represents an increase of five on last year.

The marina at Greencastle, Co Donegal, got back blue flag status, while Cappagh pier, Co Clare, Ballymoney north beach, Co Wexford and Counsellors’ strand in Dunmore East and Tramore beach in Co Waterford regained their blue flags because their water quality improved to “excellent”after losing them last year.

The award flags were presented by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne at an event in Curracloe, Co Wexford, on Friday.

“Given that the blue flag programme is an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety, I am honoured to present a record number of awards,” he said.

The country had come a long way from 1988 when 19 beaches and two marinas were recognised with blue flags, he said.

“This didn’t happen by magic. Great credit must go to local authorities, An Taisce, coastal communities and particularly all those local volunteers who have worked tirelessly around the country to keep so many of our coastal areas, beaches and marinas in pristine condition for us all to enjoy.”

Cathy Baxter, director of education and community action at An Taisce, congratulated the local authorities, marina operators and clean coasts groups responsible for managing the awarded sites to the standards required.

With 15, Kerry is the county with most blue flags, while Cork has the most green coast awards (14).

Céibh an Spidéal in Co Galway has been awarded a blue flag for the first time since 2012, while Keel beach on Achill Island has been awarded one for the 37th consecutive year, confirming the status each season since it was first awarded.

The blue flag and green coast programmes are supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The green coast awards promote involvement of voluntary clean coasts groups, who participate in community clean-ups and help manage applicant beaches in co-operation with local authorities. Its main purpose is to foster partnerships within communities in an effort to protect and enhance local coastal environs.