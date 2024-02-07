Ireland referred to EU court over water management failures

The Water Framework Directive is the main law for water protection in Europe, and when it was agreed EU member states committed to restoring all bodies of water to a good state by 2015. Photograph: iStock

The European Commission is to refer Ireland to the European Court of Justice for failure to comply with water management rules under EU legislation.

Bulgaria, Spain, Malta, Portugal and Slovakia are also to be referred to the court for failure to comply with the Water Framework Directive, which was introduced in 2000 in a bid to restore bodies of water in Europe to a clean state, and the closely linked Flood Directive that requires countries to draw up plans to prevent flooding.

Ireland had “not fully reported third river basin management plans”, the commission said in a statement.

A letter of formal notice was sent in February 2023 and was followed up in September but “efforts by the authorities have, to date, been insufficient”, the commission said.

Cases that go before the European Court of Justice can end in fines if a country is found to have breached EU law.

The Water Framework Directive is the main law for water protection in Europe, and when it was agreed EU member states committed to restoring all bodies of water to a good state by 2015, including sea water up to one nautical mile from the coast.

In a separate decision, the commission also opened an infringement procedure against Ireland for failing to fully comply with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

“Untreated wastewater can put human health at risk and pollute lakes, rivers, soil, coastal, and groundwater,” the commission warned.

“In Ireland, in eight agglomerations with a population of more than 2,000 people, urban waste waters are not properly treated before being discharged.”

A further three centres of habitation with a population of more than 10,000 are discharging wastewater in sensitive areas without the more stringent treatment the directive requires, the commission said.

The commission is to send a formal letter of notice to Ireland, which then has two months to respond and address the identified shortcomings. If it deems the response unsatisfactory, the commission can take the next step in infringement proceedings.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications referred questions to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

