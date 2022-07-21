Weekend weather to see wetter, windier conditions return

A screenshot of a Met Éireann map showing heavy rainfall forecast for this Sunday, particularly in the northeast.

High pressure from the Azores which has been affecting Ireland’s weather recently, and contributing to the exceptionally hot days earlier this week, is set to dissipate this weekend leaving the island facing a washout by Sunday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood said wetter, windier conditions were on the way with the last of the “good” weather probably surfacing occasionally on Saturday afternoon in Leinster and east Munster.

She said Thursday will be mostly dry and cloudy with limited hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 17 to 19 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.

A dry start is also expected on Friday with warm sunny spells developing, but cloud is set to increase as the day progresses. Temperatures might rise to 22 degrees.

By the weekend however, the outlook is for a change nationwide by Saturday, as conditions become unsettled with windier and wetter periods forecast until early next week.

On Saturday, a band of rain is expected to move across the country. The rain will be heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties, and persistent at times. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, with the higher temperatures in the midlands and east.

By Sunday, the wetter, windier conditions will be nationwide, according to the forecaster.

Ms Flood said Sunday was expected to be wet and breezy with widespread showers, most frequent in the northwest where she said people might be facing “a washout”.

While some warm sunny spells may emerge by Sunday evening, cloud will increase again overnight with light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, best values across the eastern half of Ireland.

Next week will start with a damp and drizzly Monday with a few clear spells breaking through by evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Beyond that the forecast is less clear, though Met Éireann said current indications suggested high pressure will build again by midweek, leading to a return of dry, settled conditions.

While the wetter and windier weather may be unpopular with those planning to be outdoors, Ms Flood told The Irish Times the ground across much of the country was very dry and water levels in rivers were generally low, and so for some, the pending rainfall would be welcomed.