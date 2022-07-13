European heatwave reaches Ireland with temperatures to hit high 20s this weekend

Queueing for ice cream on Portmarnock Beach in Co Dublin in fine weather in late June. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The weather is set to improve further later in the week, as the impact of the European heatwave begins to hit Irish shores.

Temperatures are set to reach the mid to high 20 degrees, according to Met Éireann, which said weather will be warm and dry in the coming days.

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far, with highs of 27.7 degrees recorded in Dublin’s Phoenix Park and 27.2 degrees recorded at Dublin Airport. Weather stations in Carlow, Meath and Clare also saw temperatures reach at least 25 degrees.

European countries are experiencing higher temperatures, with some parts of the bloc expected to reach highs of above 40 degrees in the coming days, with highest temperatures forecast on July 17th.

The Portuguese Government declared an eight-day state of alert on Friday due to a high risk of wildfires, while the UK Met Office issued an amber warning due to the conditions posing a potential risk to life.

The Met Office said there was a strong chance of the hottest day of the year so far occurring, surpassing the 32.7 degrees recorded at Heathrow on June 17th. There is also a chance the all-time UK record could be beaten — 38.7 degrees recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden in July 2019.

In Ireland, temperatures are forecast to be warm and dry, but the State is less likely to experience the extreme highs predicted for the rest of Europe.

On Wednesday, the best of the sunshine will be in Leinster and Munster, with scattered showers moving across Connacht and Ulster.

Highest temperatures will range between 16 degrees in the northwest and 22 degrees in the southeast, Met Éireann said.

Scattered showers will continue in Ulster and Connacht overnight but it will be dry with clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be between 8 and 12 degrees.

Most areas will be dry with sunny spells on Thursday morning, although scattered showers will continue to affect Ulster.

It will generally become cloudier for the afternoon and evening and showers will spread further south.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 22 degrees, with the warmest weather being in the southeast of the country.

The scattered showers will continue on Thursday night, mainly over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are forecast.

It will brighten up again on Friday afternoon and evening with warm, sunny spells. Temperatures will reach up to 23 degrees generally, but it will be cooler along the north-facing coasts due to a light breeze.

It will be dry with long clear spells and isolated mist and fog on Friday night, with lowest temperatures of between 8 and 12 degrees.

Saturday morning will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however it will become cloudy at times during the afternoon and evening with isolated showers possible.

The weather will continue to be very warm during the day, with highs of 20 to 25 degrees, but that night will be milder than previous nights, when temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees.

It will be very warm on Sunday and Monday, as temperatures widely reach the mid-twenties and possibly the high twenties in some places.