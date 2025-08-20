First Look at dynastic House of Guinness TV series from the makers of Peaky Blinders

Netflix has released its first look at the House of Guinness period TV series about the origin family behind Ireland’s most famous drink.

The series was created by Steven Knight, who is best known for the Peaky Blinders TV series. It’s a dramatisation of the lives of the four children of Sir Benjamin Guinness in the aftermath of the death of the family patriarch. The show follows the siblings and a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the Guinness company.

Set between 1860s Dublin and New York, the series has been pitched as part-Succession and part-Downton Abbey, as it depicts how running a successful family business distorts family relations, set against a backdrop of lavish Victorian mansions.

Irish actors Fionn O’Shea, who won an Irish Film and Television Award for best supporting actor in a drama for Normal People, and Anthony Boyle, who played Brendan Hughes in the recent TV series about the Troubles, Say Nothing, star as brothers Benjamin and Arthur Guinness.

House of Guinness comes to Netflix on September 25th. Photograph: Ben Blackall/Netflix

The other siblings are played by English actors Louis Partridge, best known for playing Viscount Tewkesbury in the Enola Holmes film series and Emily Fairn, best known for her role as Casey in the BBC crime drama The Responder, which starred Martin Freeman.

Other well-known actors will feature, including Irish actor Jack Gleeson, best known as Joffrey Baratheon in the TV series Game of Thrones. He will play Byron Hughes while English actor James Norton, known for his roles in the BBC crime series Happy Valley and Grantchester, plays Sean Rafferty.

Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges and Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness in ’House of Guinness’. Photo: Ben Blackall/Netflix

Jack Gleeson in House of Guinness. Photograph: Ben Blackall/Netflix

Louis Partridge, Fionn O'Shea and Emily Fairn in House of Guinness. Photograph: Ben Blackall/Netflix

Emily Fairn in House of Guinness. Photograph: Ben Blackall/Netflix

Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane in House of Guinness. Photograph: Ben Blackall/Netflix

James Norton in House of Guinness. Ben Blackall/Netflix

The series was mainly shot in and around Manchester and Liverpool as the production transformed parts of both cities into 19th-century Dublin and New York.

The eight-episode series will air on Netflix from Thursday, September 25th.