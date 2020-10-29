U2: All That You Can’t Leave Behind (20th Anniversary Edition) review – A timely reminder of their firepower

Album:

All That You Can't Leave Behind (20th Anniversary Edition) Artist:

U2 Label:

Island/UMC Genre:

Rock

Be honest: you’ve probably already made your mind up about U2. The 20th anniversary reissue of their 10th album is unlikely to convert the grouches and begrudgers, but for everyone else this is a reminder of the firepower and emotionally galvanising effect that U2 are (or at least were, two decades ago) capable of.

The casual fan may find the five-disc, 51-song set a little overwhelming: does anyone really need four different dance remixes of Elevation in their life? The “remixes” collection is a mixed bag, Paul van Dyk’s trancey pummelling of the song is unlistenable, although others fare better – such as Nightmares on Wax’s groovy interpretation of In a Little While, or Wyclef Jean’s take on Walk On.

Elsewhere, there’s a disc of B-sides, outtakes and alternatives, with some interesting moments, including Always (later reworked into Beautiful Day), the acoustic-led Flower Child and Big Girls Are Best, a remnant of the pop era. A recording of the previously-released Live in Boston gig rounds out the reissue, raising goosebumps with every roar of the crowd.

Even without the accompanying bells and whistles, however, revisiting this record – arguably U2’s last great album, or at least their last consistent one – is a thoroughly enjoyable experience, from the overplayed yet still-effervescent Beautiful Day, through the poignant Kite and the winsome, breezy bounce of Wild Honey.