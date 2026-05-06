Kylie Minogue on her breast cancer diagnosis: ‘I was so scared of what was ahead of me’

Kylie Minogue reveals she felt “removed” from her body and “so scared of what was ahead of me” as she discusses her battle with breast cancer in the trailer for her new Netflix documentary.

The upcoming three-part series, created by the team behind Netflix’s David Beckham documentary, Beckham, will explore how the Australian singer became one of pop’s biggest stars.

Featuring footage from home movies, personal photographs and new interviews with the singer herself, Netflix has said it “examines how she’s faced public scrutiny, personal loss, and illness with grit and grace, earning respect far beyond her own fandom”.

A new trailer shows footage of Minogue over the decades, including as Charlene in Neighbours, behind the scenes of her music videos, in photo shoots with her then boyfriend, late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, and on stage at Glastonbury.

It also shows both her and her sister Dannii Minogue talking about cancer.

Kylie says: “I felt removed from my body, I was so scared of what was ahead of me.”

Dannii adds: “We didn’t know if she’s ever gonna be well again. I just wanted to be with my sister.”

Minogue was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in May 2005 aged 36.

She underwent a lumpectomy and chemotherapy in Paris, and was given the all-clear in 2006.

News coverage of her cancer diagnosis caused an unprecedented increase in bookings for mammograms, referred to as the “Kylie effect”.

The documentary trailer also features her collaborator and friend Nick Cave, who says: “Kylie is this force. It’s all outward, giving.”

The series, entitled Kylie, will be released on Netflix on May 20th. – PA