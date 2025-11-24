Guns N’ Roses announce Dublin concert for summer 2026

Guns N' Roses last performed in Dublin at Marlay Park in June 2022. Slash and Axl Rose pictured here in California, 2023. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Power Trip

American rock band Guns N’ Roses have announced they will play a gig in Dublin next year as part of their world tour.

The band will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on Wednesday, June 10th, with Mammoth named as the support act.

Tickets, which are priced at €98.25 to €128.25 plus booking fee, will go on sale on Friday, November 28th, at 9am.

Fans hoping to secure tickets can register for the MCD presale here, which opens from 9am on Thursday, November 27th.

The concert is part of the Guns N’ Roses world tour 2026, which will see the band perform in Mexico and Brazil, before their Europe shows.

It comes as the band are set to release two new singles, Nothin and Atlas, on December 2nd.

Guns N’ Roses last performed in Dublin at Marlay Park in June 2022.