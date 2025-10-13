Taylor Swift announces six-part Eras Tour docuseries and updated concert film

Taylor Swift on the opening night of the Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photograph: Cassidy Araiza/New York Times

US pop superstar Taylor Swift has said a six-episode docuseries of her Eras Tour is to premiere on Disney+ this winter.

Alongside the End Of An Era docuseries she has announced an updated Eras Tour concert film, The Final Show, more than a week following the release of her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

In a promotional video, shared to Instagram, Swift is seen behind-the-scenes of her juggernaut worldwide tour, which began in 2023 and came to an end in December 2024.

In the video, she says: “People like to talk about phenomenons, almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened.

“The Eras Tour wasn’t when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us who had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to when we all clicked together.

“We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book.”

In the caption of the post, Swift said: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it.

“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed film-makers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down.

“And to film the final show in its entirety.”

The first two episodes of The End Of An Era and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, which features the entire Tortured Poets Department set, will be released to Disney+ on December 12th. - PA