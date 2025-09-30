Boyzone to reunite for one-off stadium show in London

Boyzone will reunite for a one-off stadium show next year.

The gig will be the band’s first performance together since a five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch will take to the stage at Emirates Stadium on June 6th, 2026, for One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium London.

The show will be “a night to celebrate and party with legions of Boyzone fans from the world over, a chance to play their biggest ever headline show, and, of course, a time to remember their much-loved brother, Stephen Gately”.

Their bandmate Gately died at the age of 33 in 2009.

The live show comes after their acclaimed documentary series Boyzone: No Matter What.

“We’ve been truly blown away and humbled by the response to the documentary this year,” the band said.

“The love we’ve felt from fans all over the world has inspired us to create the ultimate experience together, headlining our own stadium show. The four of us can’t wait to stand together again and enjoy One For The Road.”

[ Boyzone documentary: ‘Some of the things Louis Walsh did were wrong,’ says Ronan KeatingOpens in new window ]

Pre-sale opens at 9am on Tuesday, October 7th. Remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, October 10th.