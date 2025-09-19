Kneecap barred from entering Canada for ‘displaying hate symbols targeting Jewish community’

Kneecap have been barred from entering Canada after its government accused them of “displaying hate symbols that directly target the Jewish community” and supporting “terrorist organisations such as Hizbullah and Hamas”.

The Derry-Belfast rap trio had been due to play two dates in Toronto and two dates in Vancouver in October.

Last month they were forced to cancel the first part of their sold-out North American tour, in the United States, because one of the group, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, is due in court in London on September 26th for allegedly displaying a Hizbullah flag at a gig they played in London in November 2024. Ó hAnnaidh denies the offence.

In a statement posted on X, the Canadian MP Vince Gasparro, who is his government’s parliamentary secretary for combating crime, claimed: “The group have amplified political violence and publicly displayed support for terrorist organisations such as Hizbullah and Hamas. These are not expressions of art or legitimate political critique. They are dangerous endorsements of violence and hate.”

On behalf of the Government of Canada I am announcing that on the advice of our officials, we have deemed the group Kneecap ineligible to enter our country.



Our government will not tolerate the advocating of political violence, terrorism or Anti-Semitism and hate more broadly. pic.twitter.com/3KOf84G3bZ — Vince Gasparro (@vgasparro) September 19, 2025

Referring to the charges against Ó hAnnaidh, he said: “Advocating for political violence, glorifying terrorist organisations and displaying hate symbols that directly target the Jewish community are not protected forms of expression and will not be tolerated by our government...

“Effective immediately, the members of Kneecap have been deemed ineligible to enter Canada. Canada stands firmly against hate speech, incitements to violence and the glorification of terrorism...

“Our government remains steadfast in protecting all Canadians, and in this instance Jewish Canadians, from anti-Semitism and hate more broadly ... We will not tolerate international conflicts being used as an excuse to intimidate and harass Canadians here at home.”

British police decided to take no further action after the group performed at Glastonbury Festival in June, when the trio led the crowd in chants of “f**k Keir Starmer”. The BBC, which broadcast 90 hours of Glastonbury coverage, had already decided not to stream the set live.

Kneecap performed to a huge crowd at Electric Picnic in August after being added to the line-up shortly before the festival began. The event’s director, Melvin Benn, said that inviting them to take part “was a really important statement. Musically, fantastic, but in terms of what’s going on in the world it’s really important that they’re here, adding their voice.”

The Irish Times has approached Kneecap for comment.