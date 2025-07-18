Kneecap will face no further action over Glastonbury performance, police say

Belfast rap group Kneecap will face no further action following their performance at Glastonbury last month, Avon and Somerset Police said on Friday.

The trio led Glastonbury crowds in chants of “f**k Keir Starmer”, in reference to the British prime minister, during their set at the festival.

Bob Vylan performed on the West Holts Stage before Kneecap and led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF”.

The police force said in a statement after the June 28th performances that it “had received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling”.

However, it was not specified which part of either groups’ sets would be subject to the criminal investigation.

Kneecap on Friday posted a screenshot on social media from an email that appeared to be from a senior investigating officer.

In the caption on the post, the group said: “One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.

“We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world’s most famous festival.”

Avon and Somerset Police on Friday said: “An investigation has been carried out into comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28 June.

“Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service during their enquiries and after that advice, we have made the decision to take no further action on the grounds there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.

“Kneecap was informed of that decision earlier today.

“Enquiries continue to be carried out in relation to separate comments made on stage during Bob Vylan’s performance.”

One member of Kneecap, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, appeared before a London court earlier this month on a terror charge.

Charged under the name Liam O’Hanna, he is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hizbullah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21st, 2024. He was released on unconditional bail.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was accompanied at his appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by band members Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) on June 18th. - PA

