Paul Weller at Trinity College Dublin: Stage times, set list, ticket information, weather and more

The modfather Paul Weller brings his effortless cool and dapper dress sense to the Summer Series of concerts at Trinity College Dublin on Thursday, July 4th.

Weller, who has just turned 66, remarkably has produced No 1 albums in each the last five decades, first with the jagged pop of the Jam, then the blue-eyed soul of the Style Council and finally as a solo artist. There was a period where he was without a label but his second solo album, Wild Wood, was greeted with wide acclaim in 1993. Stanley Road from 1995 is widely regarded as his masterpiece; it also made him the “modfather” of the Britpop era. And he hasn’t stoped recording since.

Age has neither dimmed his always-on work ethic, nor his passion about the state of the world, and in particular England. “The UK is led by idiots – public-school idiots. They don’t give a f**k,” he told The Irish Times in a recent interview.

His most recent album, 66, is his 17th solo record. While The Irish Times review awarded it just three stars, Weller’s back catalogue is rich in songs of undoubted power and swagger; he has more than enough tunes to deliver a spectacular live performance.

If you are heading to see him in Trinity College, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

When does Paul Weller play?

He plays Trinity College’s Summer Series in Dublin on Thursday, July 4th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 7pm, with the show scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie.

Who is the support act?

Donegal singer-songwriter George Houston has been announced as the support act. He released his third studio album, Vehicular Suicide, last October.

How do I get there and home again?

Map showing venue for the 2024 Summer Series concerts at Trinity College Dublin

Plan and book your return travel arrangements in advance, allowing for at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. Attendees are encouraged to walk, cycle and use public transport to get to the concert. There will be one entry point at Lincoln Place Gate between Nassau Street and Westland Row, and there will be no entry to the site via the Front Square or Nassau Street gates.

By car: There will be no parking facilities provided at the concert site, and since the concert is in Dublin city centre, you may be best off parking elsewhere in the city and using public transport the rest of the way.

By train: Get the Dart to the Pearse Street or Tara Street stations, as they will be running services to and from the concerts each day. If travelling from Connolly/Heuston stations, get the Luas red line to Abbey Street and the green line from there to Dawson Luas stop, or you can walk as it’s about 15 minutes on foot.

By Luas: Trinity College is well serviced by the Luas green line, just get off at Dawson Luas stop and follow the signs to the concert.

By bus: Since you will be heading to a central part of the city, there are many Dublin Buses you can get to bring you within walking distance of the concert site. Routes 11, 37, 38, 38A, 38D, 39, 39A and 70 will bring you to Nassau Street and routes 9, 13, 16, 27, 49, 54a, 56a, 65b, 69, 77a, 83, 122, 123, 150 and 151 will bring you to Dame Street.

There is no accessible parking available for Trinity College, but if you have a blue badge, you can find accessible on street parking here.

What will he play?

Here is the set list from Weller’s most recent gig of his 2024 UK tour in Cambridge:

Rip the Pages Up

Nova

Cosmic Fringes

Soul Wandering

That Pleasure

All the Pictures on the Wall

A Man of Great Promise

Stanley Road

Glad Times

Above the Clouds

More

Village

Fat Pop

Hung Up

Shout to the Top!

Jumble Queen

Nothing

You Do Something to Me

Into Tomorrow

Start!

Peacock Suit

Encore 1:

Headstart for Happiness

Wild Wood

Broken Stones

Rockets

Encore 2:

The Changingman

Porcelain Gods

Town Called Malice

What’s the story with security?

This is a strictly over-18s event – ID will be required and anyone under 18 will be refused entry without refund. Allow time for security checks on the way in, and remember Trinity College is a standing-only site. Strict security checks will be in operation, and everyone will be subject to a search permissible under law.

Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched; this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, drones, laser pens, aerosols, smoke and gas canisters, nitrous oxide and any associated equipment, flares, glasses, or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event. There is no readmission to the concert, so once you leave there’s no getting back in.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At time of writing, it’s set to be mild and dry on Thursday evening, with temperatures of about 16 degrees.

As this is an outdoor gig in Ireland however, dress appropriately for inclement weather.