Pearl Jam at Dublin’s Marlay Park: Stage times, set list, ticket availability, how to get there and more

Following the release of their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, this past April, Pearl Jam take to the stage in Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, this Saturday, June 22nd, as part of their world tour.

The alternative rock band, formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1990, have sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. The band are not only known for their music though, and have done countless philanthropic work through their Vitalogy Foundation, which to date, has raised more than $50 million for organisations supporting issues such as abortion access, climate change and homelessness, and drawing attention to the fight against diseases such as Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis and epidermolysis bullosa.

The band also donate signed instruments, posters and merchandise to organisations to use for their own fundraising purposes.

So, if you are headed to Marlay Park to see the band/activists, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

When do they play?

Pearl Jam play the first of this year’s string of Marlay Park gigs this Saturday.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm and the concert is scheduled to start at 5pm.

Who are the support acts?

Richard Ashcroft and The Murder Capital have been announced as the support acts.

How do I get there and home again?

Concertgoers have been asked to allow at least an extra three hours of travel time to and from the venue. Organisers have said delays are “inevitable” and fans are encouraged to use the special event transport outlined below.

By bus: Buses will transport fans to the grounds of Marlay Park. For information on where and when to get a bus, visit evntz.ie. Marathon is operating a bus service from Earlsfort Terrace in the city centre direct to the concert grounds; visit marathongroup.ie.

By Luas: Take the Luas green line from the city centre to Dundrum or Balally, both of which are a 35-minute walk to Marlay Park. A shuttle bus from Dundrum Luas station to Marlay Park will run every 30 minutes from 3.30pm, and tickets can be purchased from Marathon here. A joint ticket for Dundrum Town Centre parking and the shuttle bus can be purchased from Marathon here.

By car: Car parking at Marlay Park is extremely limited and must be pre-booked for €25 per car. The car park entrance is located on College Road and is accessed via Whitechurch Road. Only those who have pre-booked can park here. The organisers recommend the SuperValu car park on Ballinteer Avenue as a suitable spot for drop-off and collection by car. There will be road closures surrounding Marlay Park on the day.

By taxi: Following the concert, a passenger pick-up point will be facilitated on the Brehon Field Road; however, the organisers have said they cannot guarantee taxis will be available and it is not recommended that passengers use rickshaws.

Do not attempt to park illegally in areas surrounding Marlay Park, in local estates or outside local residences. Parking enforcement rules will be in operation and your vehicle will be clamped or towed.

What will they play?

Based on the band’s recent concert in Seattle, Washington, here is what fans can at least expect on Saturday:

Black

Immortality

Why Go

Scared of Fear

React, Respond

Wreckage

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Dark Matter

Jeremy

Come Back

Corduroy

Pilate

In My Tree

Upper Hand

Waiting for Stevie

Love Boat Captain

Porch

Encore:

Hurt (Nine Inch Nails cover)

Inside Job

Running

Spin the Black Circle

Something Special

Alive

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover) (with Deep Sea Diver)

Setting Sun

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, there are currently some tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from official sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over 25; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched; this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, drones, laser pens, aerosols, smoke and gas canisters, nitrous oxide and any associated equipment, flares, glasses, or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event. There is no readmission to the concert, so once you leave there’s no getting back in.

There may be strobe lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics used at this event. No overnight or early queuing is allowed.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of writing, dry but slightly cloudy weather is expected on Saturday, with temperatures between 10 and 16 degrees. But dress appropriately for all weather – think wellies, boots or runners, layers, raincoats/ponchos and sun cream, but remember: no umbrellas.