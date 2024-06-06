Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers in St Anne’s Park in Dublin: When does it start, how do I get there and can I still buy tickets

Legendary Welsh singer and performer Tom Jones takes to the stage with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic on Sunday, June 9th at St Anne’s Park in Raheny in Dublin.

With a career spanning over six decades, Jones is considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records. The 83-year-old has many hits, including It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat?, Delilah, and Green Green Grass of Home.

Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple-Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger and guitarist.

As co-founder of Chic, Nile Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits such as Le Freak. Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

In 2023, he became the first creator to be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy for his legacy, in the same year as being awarded a Grammy for his new work with Beyoncé on the smash hit Cuff It.

As co-founder of Chic, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits such as Le Freak, the biggest-selling single in the history of Atlantic Records.

So, if you’re planning to be in St Anne’s Park on Sunday, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

When do they play?

Tom Jones plays with special guests Nile Rodgers & Chic at St Anne’s Park in on Sunday, June 9th 2024.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm and the show is scheduled to start at 5.30pm.

Who is the support act?

Billy Ocean has been named as the support act. Billy Ocean is a Trinidadian-born British singer and songwriter, who achieved breakthrough success with the 1976 single Love Really Hurts Without You.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately the gig is sold out on Ticketmaster, but resale tickets may become available. Concertgoers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

How do I get there, and home again?

As traffic and delays are inevitable you are strongly advised to use public transport. There are no parking facilities available locally, and towing and clamping will be in operation.

By Dart: The nearest stop to the venue is Harmonstown. For timetable information Irish Rail’s journey planner.

By bus: Several Dublin Bus services will bring you within walking distance of the concert site. Bus routes from Abbey Street Lower include 6, H1, H2, H3 or 130. For more information visit dublinbus.ie.

Approach Routes: Follow instructions on your ticket for entry to the venue. Your ticket will outline which route/entry to take to the venue. Both routes require a roughly 1.3km walk from the park entrance to the concert arena.

Green entrance: Off Sybil Hill on to the main avenue

Off Sybil Hill on to the main avenue Blue entrance: At the tennis courts on All Saints Road.

At the tennis courts on All Saints Road. Ticket collection: Box offices will be located near the concert entrance inside the park. Organisers have advised downloading tickets to phones before the day of the event.

St Anne’s Park is a residential area, organisers have appealed to all concertgoers to respect the local community by not littering, engaging in antisocial behaviour or parking illegally.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s attending the concert must be accompanied at all times by an adult over 25. Unaccompanied under-16s will be refused entry without a refund. The promoter deems that large outdoor concerts are not a suitable environment for children under five.

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No alcohol – or food – is allowed into the arena.

Other banned items at the event include – but are not exclusive to – umbrellas, garden furniture, camping chairs, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans.

There is also no readmission to the concert, so if you leave, you cannot re-enter.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Smartphones and small digital cameras are permitted, but cameras with long or detachable lenses, or recording equipment, are not. GoPros and iPads are also prohibited.

What’s the weather forecast?

Temperatures are expected to be between 8-14 degrees on Sunday, with a chance of rainfall between 1pm and 7pm. St Anne’s Park is a standing-only venue, and all gigs take place outdoors on grass, so regardless of the forecast, dress accordingly for Irish weather – think wellies, boots or runners, layers, raincoats/ponchos and sun cream.