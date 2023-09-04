Music

Electric Picnic 2023 in pictures: From the early arrivals to thousands trying to see the Wolfe Tones

The best of this year’s Electric Picnic festival through the lens of Irish Times photographer Alan Betson

The crowd trying to get into the Wolfe Tones at the Electric Arena stage at Electric Picnic on Sunday. Photograph: Electric Picnic instagram

Mon Sep 4 2023 - 16:38

Brandon Flowers, lead singer with The Killers, performing on the Main Stage on Sunday to close Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Fans of The Script as the band perform on the main stage on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Danny O’Donoghue, lead singer of The Script, during their performance at Electric Picnic on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Rick Astley fans Julie Burgess and Ciara Daniel from Tallaght, Dublin, at Electric Picnic on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Lead singer Davy Carton and the Saw Doctors on the Electric Arena stage on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Sun goes down on the third day of music at the Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Alan Reidy from Kerry and Gretchen Kessler from the US at Electric Picnic on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gavin James performing on the Main Stage on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Rick Astley fans as he performs on Electric Picnic's Main Stage on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Rick Astley performing on the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Siva McDonald from Galway at Sunday's Luna Boys set at Trailer Park. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Glen Carey from Swords, Co Dublin, and Thomas McNamara from Co Clare at Trailer Park on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Festivalgoers enjoying a King Kong Company guest set at the Super Average DJ Caravan at Trailer Park. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Five-month-old Jack and Conor Fitzpatrick with mum Emily and aunt Caroline Fitzpatrick from Monasterevin, Co Kildare, with the nuns from Nun of That Convent at Trailer Park. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas gets up close to the fans during their performance at Electric Arena on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

DJ and musician Fred Again burns it up on the Main Stage on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An offer from a fan as Elijah Hewson of the band Inhaler plays the Electric Arena stage on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Nell Mescal performing on the Three Music Stage on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Fans sing along to Cian Ducrot on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Singer Cian Ducrot performing on the Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Abigail Meredith from Ballintubbert, Co Laois, at Electric Picnic on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Emma Burke from Co Wicklow enjoying ice-cream as temperatures hit the mid-20s over the Electric Picnic weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

John Duck Egg Downey provider of costumes for Getting Married at the Inflatable Church with Sarah Byrne (maid of honour), Louise Byrne (bride), Cathal O’Brien (best man), Stephen Hennessy (groom) from Clare and Cork on the second day of Electric Picnic at Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Reeta Reggie yoga in full flow on Saturday at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mark and Daniel Sheridan from Raheny, Dublin, relaxing on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Jojo Clune, Claire Farrell, Caolàn Mc Gorman and Zara Beattie from Wicklow, Roscommon and Mayo enjoying a Rise Nordic spa. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Clare Campbell, Mairead Campbell, Michelle Campbell and Caroline Doyle from Longford on day two of Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Billie Eilish during her headline performance on the Main Stage on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg on the Electric Arena stage on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Niall Horan fans go wild as he performs on the Main Stage on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Niall Horan performing on the Electric Picnic Main Stage. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Sarah Keane, Ava Lordan, Emma O’Connor and Matilda Prendergast from Cork enjoying the performance of King Kong Company on the Main Stage on the first day of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Festivalgoers arriving on day one of Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Ellen Mullins and Séafra Monks from Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, at their campsite on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Connor Reddan and Dominic Sheridan from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, all set for camping at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

James Sweeney, Grace McCarthy and Sophie McCarthy from Johnstown, Co Kilkenny, enjoying the sunshine at the Electric Picnic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Lilly O’Gara and Elaine O’Brien arriving at Electric Picnic on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Friends from Wicklow all set up and ready for the first day of music at the Electric Picnic 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

