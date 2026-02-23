Bafta N-word controversy: Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce criticise outbursts

The fallout over Tourette syndrome (TS) activist John Davidson’s outbursts at the Baftas on Sunday continued after Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce expressed their dismay at the incident.

Davidson attended the Baftas as I Swear, the film inspired by his life of dealing with hostility triggered by TS, was up for a number of awards. He was heard several times shouting during the ceremony, including using the N-word while actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were on stage presenting the evening’s first prize.

Foxx commented below a post about the incident on social media, saying, “Unacceptable” and “Nah he meant that s**t”. Journalist Jemele Hill said on social media: “Black people are just supposed to be okay with being disrespected and dehumanised so that other people don’t feel bad”, and actor Wendell Pierce said: “It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full throatted [sic] apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan. The insult to them takes priority. It doesn’t matter the reasoning for the racist slur.”

[ ‘I share this with my daughter’: Jessie Buckley wins best actress at 2026 BaftasOpens in new window ]

Baftas host Alan Cumming made two announcements during the ceremony explaining the situation, saying: “Tourette syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you are offended tonight.”

Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beachler said on social media that she had also had a racial slur directed at her, and criticised what she called the “throwaway” apology. “I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throwaway apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show.”

A BBC spokesperson apologised for Davidson’s shouts, saying: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta film awards 2026. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologise for any offence caused by the language heard.”

TS is a motor control disorder that is characterised by muscular and vocal tics, with some 10-20 per cent of people with the condition affected by loud, involuntary swearing, known as coprolalia. – Guardian