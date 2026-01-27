Baftas 2026: Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal nominated as Hamnet makes history

Jessie Buckley has continued her awards season streak with a Bafta nomination for her role in Hamnet, while Paul Mescal, who plays Shakespeare, has been nominated for best supporting actor.

The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, has broken the record for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11.

Buckley has proved unbeatable through the awards season so far for her performance as Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in the big-screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of their young son.

The Kerry woman has also been nominated for an Oscar and secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards.

The film is nominated for 11 Baftas – including best film, outstanding British film and best director for Zhao.

Mescal gets his Bafta nomination just days after he was snubbed by the Oscars, while costar Emily Watson is nominated for best supporting actress.

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film about a washed-up revolutionary searching for his missing teenage daughter, leads the nominations with 14 nods, including best film, best director and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Chase Infiniti is nominated for best actress in the same film, despite her snub by the Academy, while Teyana Taylor is nominated for best supporting actress and both Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro are nominated for best supporting actor.

Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s historical crime drama turned horror, is the second-most nominated film with 13 nods.

Starring Michael B Jordan as twins, it made history as the first film to have 16 Oscar nominations.

Jordan is nominated in the best actor category for his performance as Smoke and Stack Moore, twins who return to 1930s Mississippi to start a juke joint.

The film is also recognised in the best film category, as well as best director, and best supporting actress for British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku.

Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet as an ambitious table-tennis player, ties with Hamnet with 11 nominations, including best actor, best film and best director for Josh Safdie.

There is also recognition for British films including I Swear, the real story of a man with Tourette’s growing up in 1980s Scotland, which landed five nominations including outstanding British film, best actor for Robert Aramayo and best supporting actor for Peter Mullan.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said the nominations reflected “an incredible breadth of storytelling”, with “bold, unique takes and styles on display”.

“There are some big subjects tackled, whether it’s the ambiguity of activism, black identity, corruption, some really big subjects being tackled in very different ways ... then films that are exquisite personal films, like Hamnet and I Swear.”

Emily Stillman, chairwoman of the Bafta film committee, said: “It feels so much of this year’s films are around human connectivity and human stories and, particularly at a time like this, it promotes kindness and thought about the human relationship, and that is particularly important with what is going on in the world right now.”

The Bafta film awards will be presented at the Royal Festival Hall on February 22nd.

List of nominations

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Best director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

– Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

– Hamnet Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best film not in the English language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2

Best children’s and family film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Best original screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)