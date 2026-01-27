Baftas 2026: Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal nominated as Hamnet makes history

Jessie Buckley has continued her awards season streak with a Bafta nomination for her role in Hamnet, while Paul Mescal, who plays Shakespeare, has been nominated for best supporting actor.
The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, has broken the record for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11.
Buckley has proved unbeatable through the awards season so far for her performance as Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in the big-screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of their young son.
The Kerry woman has also been nominated for an Oscar and secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards.
The film is nominated for 11 Baftas – including best film, outstanding British film and best director for Zhao.
Mescal gets his Bafta nomination just days after he was snubbed by the Oscars, while costar Emily Watson is nominated for best supporting actress.
[ Jessie Buckley’s Golden Globes win sees odds shorten on best actress Oscar victoryOpens in new window ]
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film about a washed-up revolutionary searching for his missing teenage daughter, leads the nominations with 14 nods, including best film, best director and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.
Chase Infiniti is nominated for best actress in the same film, despite her snub by the Academy, while Teyana Taylor is nominated for best supporting actress and both Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro are nominated for best supporting actor.
Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s historical crime drama turned horror, is the second-most nominated film with 13 nods.
Starring Michael B Jordan as twins, it made history as the first film to have 16 Oscar nominations.
Jordan is nominated in the best actor category for his performance as Smoke and Stack Moore, twins who return to 1930s Mississippi to start a juke joint.
The film is also recognised in the best film category, as well as best director, and best supporting actress for British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku.
Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet as an ambitious table-tennis player, ties with Hamnet with 11 nominations, including best actor, best film and best director for Josh Safdie.
There is also recognition for British films including I Swear, the real story of a man with Tourette’s growing up in 1980s Scotland, which landed five nominations including outstanding British film, best actor for Robert Aramayo and best supporting actor for Peter Mullan.
Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said the nominations reflected “an incredible breadth of storytelling”, with “bold, unique takes and styles on display”.
“There are some big subjects tackled, whether it’s the ambiguity of activism, black identity, corruption, some really big subjects being tackled in very different ways ... then films that are exquisite personal films, like Hamnet and I Swear.”
Emily Stillman, chairwoman of the Bafta film committee, said: “It feels so much of this year’s films are around human connectivity and human stories and, particularly at a time like this, it promotes kindness and thought about the human relationship, and that is particularly important with what is going on in the world right now.”
The Bafta film awards will be presented at the Royal Festival Hall on February 22nd.
List of nominations
Best film
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Outstanding British film
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Best director
- Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best leading actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best leading actor
- Robert Aramayo – I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan – Sinners
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
- Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best supporting actor
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Peter Mullan – I Swear
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best film not in the English language
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best animated film
- Elio
- Little Amélie
- Zootropolis 2
Best children’s and family film
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Best original screenplay
- I Swear – Kirk Jones
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
- The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
- Bugonia – Will Tracy
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Pillion – Harry Lighton
Best original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling