Golden Globes: Full list of winners including Jessie Buckley, Hamnet and Timothée Chalamet

Full list of winners at the Golden Globes 2026
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hamnet
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
One Battle After Another
Best Director, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
The Secret Agent, Brazil
Best Animated Motion Picture
K-Pop Demon Hunters
Best Original Score
Sinners
Best Original Song
“Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Sinners
Best Comedy, TV
The Studio
Best Drama, TV
The Pitt
Best Limited Series
Adolescence
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Drama
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Actress, TV Drama
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Actress, TV Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress, Limited Series
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best Actor, TV Comedy
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best Actor, Limited Series
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actor, TV
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress, TV
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best Podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Best Standup
Ricky Gervais: Mortality