Golden Globes: Full list of winners including Jessie Buckley, Hamnet and Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet attending the 83rd Golden Globes awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday January 11, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Sthanlee Mirador/PA Wire

Full list of winners at the Golden Globes 2026

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hamnet

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

One Battle After Another

Best Director, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

The Secret Agent, Brazil

Best Animated Motion Picture

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Best Original Score

Sinners

Best Original Song

“Golden,” K-Pop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Sinners

Best Comedy, TV

The Studio

Best Drama, TV

The Pitt

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Drama

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress, TV Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress, Limited Series

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Actor, Limited Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actor, TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress, TV

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Podcast

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Best Standup

Ricky Gervais: Mortality