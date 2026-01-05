‘This is intense’: Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Critics Choice Awards

Irish actor Jessie Buckley won the Critics Choice Award for best actress on Sunday night for her role in Hamnet.
Buckley was visibly overwhelmed as she took the stage to accept the honour for her portrayal of Agnes Hathaway, William Shakespeare’s wife.
“This is intense!” she said.
Many expect Buckley to sweep this season’s best actress trophies and the Critics Choice Awards kicked off what may be her winning streak.
The awards, presented by a group of more than 500 broadcast critics and journalists in Santa Monica, California, usually follow the Golden Globes and often rubber-stamp the same set of winners. But after moving to an earlier date – with the Globes coming one week later this year, on January 11th – pundits were curious to see which direction the Critics Choice voters would take.
One Battle After Another claimed its first televised trophies on Sunday night, earning the best-picture prize at the Critics Choice Awards.
Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film about a burned-out revolutionary searching for his daughter won three awards in total, including honours for directing and adapted screenplay.
“This is the best time I ever had making a movie, and I feel like it shows,” Anderson said.
[ Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley: ‘There was an undeniable energy and chemistry between us’Opens in new window ]
In the competitive best actor category, Timothée Chalamet prevailed for his portrayal of an ambitious table-tennis player in Marty Supreme. After his rambunctious press tour for the film, Chalamet appeared subdued and appreciative onstage, initially stumbling over his words.
“Damn, I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be,” he admitted, closing his speech with a tribute to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”
Other major film prizes went to Amy Madigan, the supporting actress winner for Weapons, and Jacob Elordi, who won the supporting actor trophy for Frankenstein. That Guillermo del Toro monster movie also picked up awards for costumes and production design, while Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama, Sinners, won for score, original screenplay and best young actor, Miles Caton.
Here is the complete list of winners in the film categories:
Best picture
One Battle After Another
Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best supporting actor
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best young actor or actress
Miles Caton, Sinners
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best original screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best adapted screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best casting and ensemble
Francine Maisler, Sinners
Best cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Best production design
Frankenstein
Best editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie
Best costume design
Frankenstein
Best hair and makeup
Frankenstein
Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best stunt design
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Best animated feature
KPop Demon Hunters
Best comedy
The Naked Gun
Best foreign language film
The Secret Agent
Best song
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
Best score
Ludwig Goransson, Sinners
Best sound
F1: The Movie
– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.