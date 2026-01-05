‘This is intense’: Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Critics Choice Awards

Jessie Buckley at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, where she won the award for best actress. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Irish actor Jessie Buckley won the Critics Choice Award for best actress on Sunday night for her role in Hamnet.

Buckley was visibly overwhelmed as she took the stage to accept the honour for her portrayal of Agnes Hathaway, William Shakespeare’s wife.

“This is intense!” she said.

Many expect Buckley to sweep this season’s best actress trophies and the Critics Choice Awards kicked off what may be her winning streak.

The awards, presented by a group of more than 500 broadcast critics and journalists in Santa Monica, California, usually follow the Golden Globes and often rubber-stamp the same set of winners. But after moving to an earlier date – with the Globes coming one week later this year, on January 11th – pundits were curious to see which direction the Critics Choice voters would take.

One Battle After Another claimed its first televised trophies on Sunday night, earning the best-picture prize at the Critics Choice Awards.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film about a burned-out revolutionary searching for his daughter won three awards in total, including honours for directing and adapted screenplay.

“This is the best time I ever had making a movie, and I feel like it shows,” Anderson said.

In the competitive best actor category, Timothée Chalamet prevailed for his portrayal of an ambitious table-tennis player in Marty Supreme. After his rambunctious press tour for the film, Chalamet appeared subdued and appreciative onstage, initially stumbling over his words.

“Damn, I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be,” he admitted, closing his speech with a tribute to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

Other major film prizes went to Amy Madigan, the supporting actress winner for Weapons, and Jacob Elordi, who won the supporting actor trophy for Frankenstein. That Guillermo del Toro monster movie also picked up awards for costumes and production design, while Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama, Sinners, won for score, original screenplay and best young actor, Miles Caton.

Here is the complete list of winners in the film categories:

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best supporting actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best young actor or actress

Miles Caton, Sinners

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best adapted screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best casting and ensemble

Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best cinematography

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best production design

Frankenstein

Best editing

Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie

Best costume design

Frankenstein

Best hair and makeup

Frankenstein

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best stunt design

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Best animated feature

KPop Demon Hunters

Best comedy

The Naked Gun

Best foreign language film

The Secret Agent

Best song

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

Best score

Ludwig Goransson, Sinners

Best sound

F1: The Movie

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.