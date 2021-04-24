Ode to the Milkman

Unseen, your footfalls float like early dew,

A tipping fulcrum, captain dawn to shore,

The keeper of one hundred blinking moons,

Deposited like lanterns at each door.

You’re silent as a backdrop to a dream,

As wheel spokes glint, unroll Hemera’s cloak,

Your eyes alone behold her naked gleam,

Your hand unlocks the caged-in glassy notes.

With hearth-sparks, beating palm, you lace the cold.

The cornerstone of morning, time endured,

A memory, a silence not untold,

For countless sleeping ears are reassured.

At sunrise picture bottles smashed in flight,

As day spills round your feet; a pool of light.

Sinead O’Reilly is a 15-year-old writer from Wexford. She has been twice commended in the Foyle Young Poet of the Year Award and twice runner-up in the Trócaire Poetry Ireland Award. In 2020, she was chosen for the Edna O’Brien Young Writers’s Bursary and the Laureate na nÓg mentoring scheme