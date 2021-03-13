‘Orgy at my place’: The world’s best Covid cartoons from the past year

On March 11th, 2020, the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global pandemic. In the year since then news cartoonists the world over have covered the crisis, its devastating consequences and its ever-present absurdities, with wit and artistry.



The Society for News Design and the Danish newspaper Politiken invited cartoonists who work for their members – including Martyn Turner of The Irish Times – to share their work.



These are some of the 400-plus works they submitted.

The Irish Times. Cartoonist: Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner writes: “What inspired me was to warn people that having ‘fun’ at Christmas would only lead to disaster later on. Given what happened, hopefully people looking at it will pay more attention next time.”

The Irish Times. Cartoonist: Martyn Turner

El Universal, Mexico. Cartoonist: Ángel Boligán

Vecer, Slovenia. Cartoonist: Ciril Horjak

El Diario de Hoy, El Salvador. Cartoonist: Carlos Ruiz

Financial Times, UK. Cartoonist: Jonathan McHugh

Stuttgarter Zeitung, Germany. Cartoonist: Burkhard Mohr

Dagsson.com, Iceland. Cartoonist: Hugleikur Dagsson

Dagsson.com, Iceland. Cartoonist: Hugleikur Dagsson

DT Next, India. Cartoonist: Varghese Kallada

The Mail & Guardian, South Africa. Cartoonist: Carlos Amato

The Guardian, UK. Cartoonist: Nicola Jennings

SME, Slovakia. Cartoonist: Filip Györe

SME, Slovakia. Cartoonist: Filip Györe

Público, Portugal. Cartoonist: Miguel Feraso Cabra

Ziarul de Lasi, Romania. Cartoonist: Jup

The Guardian, UK. Cartoonist: Steve Bell

Postimees, Estonia. Cartoonist: Urmas Nemvalts

24sata, Croatia. Cartoonist: Nik Titanik

24sata, Croatia. Cartoonist: Nik Titanik

Aftenposten, Norway. Cartoonist: Marvin Halleraker

Financial Times, UK. Cartoonist: Lucas Varela

Joop, Netherlands. Cartoonist: Benjamin Kikkert

Ziarul de Lasi, Romania. Cartoonist: Jup

Politiken, Denmark. Cartoonist: Philip Ytournel

Die Zeit, Germany. Cartoonist: Sébastien Thibault

Jornal O Estado de S Paulo (Estadão), Brazil. Cartoonist: Marcos Roberto Santos

Die Zeit, Germany. Cartoonist: Dennis Vernooij

Kathimerini, Greece. Cartoonist: Ilias Makris

Die Zeit, Germany. Cartoonist: Francesco Ciccolella

Berlingske, Denmark. Cartoonist: Lars Andersen

Danish Corona, Denmark. Cartoonist: Dagens Tegning

Diário de Notícias, Portugal. Cartoonist: André Carrilho

Het Nieuwsblad, Belgium. Cartoonist: Marec

Het Nieuwsblad, Belgium. Cartoonist: Marec

The Guardian, UK. Cartoonist: Ben Jennings