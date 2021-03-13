‘Orgy at my place’: The world’s best Covid cartoons from the past year
Newspapers around the globe share their pandemic-themed cartoons and illustrations
Covid cartoons: 2020s’ Sisyphus, from Vecer, in Slovenia. Cartoonist: Ciril Horjak
On March 11th, 2020, the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global pandemic. In the year since then news cartoonists the world over have covered the crisis, its devastating consequences and its ever-present absurdities, with wit and artistry.
The Society for News Design and the Danish newspaper Politiken invited cartoonists who work for their members – including Martyn Turner of The Irish Times – to share their work.
These are some of the 400-plus works they submitted.
Martyn Turner writes: “What inspired me was to warn people that having ‘fun’ at Christmas would only lead to disaster later on. Given what happened, hopefully people looking at it will pay more attention next time.”