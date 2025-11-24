Culture

Roy Keane and Roddy Doyle announce May 2026 shows

The pair are set to bring their In Conversation show to Dublin and Belfast next year

Roy Keane at the Aviva stadium with Roddy Doyle, co-author of his autobiography The Second Half. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times
Zara Morgan
Mon Nov 24 2025 - 12:211 MIN READ

Roy Keane and Roddy Doyle have announced they will bring their In Conversation show to Dublin and Belfast next year.

They will host two shows in Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday, May 7th, with a third show at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday, May 8th.

Fan presale for the shows will open at 9am on Wednesday, November 26th, and will close at 8am on Friday, November 28th. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, November 28th, at 9am.

TV football pundit and former footballer Keane and novelist Doyle previously collaborated on the 2014 bestselling memoir The Second Half. “Doyle successfully draws Keane out to engage in spheres of retrospection that he may have previously been reluctant to delve into in public,” Dermot Bolger wrote in his review of the book for this newspaper.

The pair also performed three Live at the Marquee shows in Cork earlier this year.

The shows in Belfast and Dublin will come after the release of Saipan, a film which charts the relationship between formr Republic of Ireland midfielder Keane and manager Mick McCarthy.

