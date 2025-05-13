Eurovision 2025 first semi-final: the 10 countries advancing to the final

Icelandic duo Vaeb representing Iceland with the song Roa perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden, Ukraine and the Netherlands have qualified for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Dutch act Claude Kiambe (21) went through with his track C’est La Vie, a blend of English and French that promotes a message of dealing with life as it is, as did the current favourites, KAJ, with the Swedish song Bara Bada Bastu, about Nordic sauna culture.

The first semi-final of the contest, taking place in Basle, Switzerland, where the competition began in Lugano in 1956, also saw Estonia’s Tommy Cash with the silly Espresso Macchiato, which referenced typical Italian phrases, as well as Poland’s Justyna Steczkowska with her dramatic Gaja – progress.

Icelandic electronic musician brothers Matthias Davio Matthiasson and Halfdan Helgi Matthiasson, known as Vaeb, qualified with Roa as well as San Marino’s Gabry Ponte with the catchy Tutta L’Italia and Albania’s Shkodra Elektronike with folksy Zjerm.

Portugal’s Napa with the dancey Deslocado and Norway’s Kyle Alessandro with the fiery Lighter were also revealed as going on to the next stage, before Ukraine’s wait was finally over as they found out their group Ziferblat had made it with the song Bird Of Pray.

Cyprus’ Theo Evan with Shh and Slovenia’s Klemen with How Much Time Do We Have Left were among those who did not progress.

Ireland has been drawn in Thursday night’s second semi-final. Emmy Kristiansen is third in the running order between Montenegro and Latvia. The 24-year-old Norwegian singer will perform the song Laika Party – co-written with Russian-born, Westmeath-based Larissa Tormey.

The contest has kicked off with a pre-record of the Swiss landscape and an opening performance that included a revamped version of 2024 winner Nemo's The Code.

At the arena in St Jakobshalle Basle, there was a mix of dancing, before hosts Hazel Brugger, Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker took to the stage during Tuesday's semi-final.

Brugger said that this is "the biggest welcome home party that Eurovision has ever seen", as the contest comes back to Switzerland, where it started more than six decades ago.

Estonia‘s Tommy Cash performed an Italian parody performance, flicking his feet around the stage while singing the silly Espresso Macchiato, which referenced typical Italian phrases, and a screen behind him on stage said “winner’s cafe”.

The performance also featured a fake fan, appearing to leap out at him before being caught by onstage security guards and dancing with him as the screen changed to a “Tommywood sign”, referencing Hollywood.

Earlier, Icelandic electronic musician brothers Matthias Davio Matthiasson and Halfdan Helgi Matthiasson, known as Vaeb, started the event with their energetic Roa – complete with matching silvery outfits, ending with a group hug.

Opting for a quieter and simpler staging surrounded by lights, Slovenia’s Klemen belted out his entry How Much Time Do We Have Left, and ended saying “thank you everybody, we love you” to the crowd.

Favourites, Sweden’s act Kaj had a co-ordinated dance for their song Bara Bada Bastu (Just Sauna).

It saw dancers acting as lumberjacks, and in a fake sauna stage wearing towels – while the Swedish-speaking singers, from Finland, were dressed in dark green suits.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat representing Ukraine with the song Bird of Pray performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images

The first semi-final began with a pre-record of the Swiss landscape and an opening performance that included a revamped version of 2024 winner Nemo’s The Code.

A translation of Italian glam rocker Lucio Corsi’s Volevo Essere Un Duro (I Wanted To Be A Tough Guy), was displayed in the broadcast, after Eurovision confirmed there were artists singing in 20 different languages this year.

“This is the highest number since the regulation requiring songs to be in a national language was eased in 1999, prompting the rise of English as the song language of choice,” organisers said.

There was a mix of dancing before co-host Hazel Brugger said that this is “the biggest welcome home party that Eurovision has ever seen”, as the contest comes back to Switzerland, where it started more than six decades ago.

The hosts later introduced a section about props, before footage was shown of Finnish musician Windows95Man’s giant egg when he performed No Rules! in 2024, and Irish puppet Dustin The Turkey’s 2007 song Irlande Douze Points.

Italian singer Lucio Corsi, representing Italy, with the song Volevo Essere Un Duro performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Basel’s local government released figures saying that more than 38,000 people have visited its European Village since the free event began on Saturday until Monday.

Basle police confirmed that a protest against anti-Semitism will take place in Basle, Switzerland on Thursday, ahead of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performing in the second Eurovision semi-final that same day.

A pro-Palestinian group is planning a large demonstration on both Wednesday, and Saturday.

Wednesday’s action will be a “silent march”, the group Basle for Palestine has said.

During a demonstration at the opening ceremony on Sunday, the police received a report of “threatening gestures”, that appeared to be directed at Raphael while she took part in the opening ceremony.

Israel’s government shared a clip on X from the protest on Sunday, and said: “Israel’s Eurovision representative Yuval Raphael, a Nova massacre survivor, was ‘welcomed’ in Basle by a hostile crowd of pro-Hamas protesters.

“Yet she stands tall, singing for her country. Her love will always outshine their hate.” – PA