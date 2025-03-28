Electric Picnic 2025: Chappell Roan, Hozier and Kings of Leon among acts to headline festival

Electric Picnic has announced five acts to headline this year’s Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois this year including Wicklow singer Hozier and US pop star Chappell Roan.

Kings of Leo, Sam Fender and Fatboy Slim will also headline the three-day long music festival

Hozier returns to the fields of Stradbally on the opening night of on Friday, August 29th celebrating the 10th anniversary since the release of his eponymous debut album.

Hozier performing in Marlay Park last year. Photograph: Evan Treacy

Grammy winner Roan makes her EP debut on the same night at the sell-out festival.

Multi-platinum artist and Saturday night headliner Fender will be performing songs from his recently released chart-topping third album, People Watching. Joining Fender on Saturday’s line-up and closing out the main stage will be Fatboy Slim.

The final headline act, Kings of Leon, will also be making their EP debut performing on Sunday.

Croí, Salty Dog, Providencia, Fish Town and many more acts will also perform over the weekend.