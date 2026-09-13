Two Galway activists appear in court on public-order charges over Trump Doonbeg

Marine One landing at Trump International Golf Links at Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Two Co Galway women have appeared in court over alleged public-order offences on the seventh green at Trump Doonbeg golf course as US president Donald Trump’s Marine One helicopter was in the air preparing to land on Saturday afternoon.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday night, two pro-Palestinian activists, Emma O’Grady (41) of Inis Oírr, Co na Gaillimhe, and Áine Ní Thréinir (35) of Cúirt na Trá, Salthill, Co Galway, appeared in connection with the alleged offences on Saturday afternoon at the golf course during the third day of the Amgen Irish Open.

Arising from the incident on the course during which they shouted anti-war slogans and wore anti-war T-shirts, theatre artist O’Grady and community worker Ní Thréinir are both charged under section six of the (Criminal Justice) Public Order Act, where it is an offence for any person in a public place to use or engage in any threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

In court, Judge Adrian Harris granted legal aid to solicitor Daragh Hassett to represent O’Grady and Ní Thréinir.

There was no Garda objection to bail and Harris remanded the two on bail to appear at Kilrush District Court on October 20th.

He granted bail on the agreed condition that the two stay away from Trump Doonbeg golf resort and be of good behaviour.

For the court hearing, there was a large presence of gardaí at Ennis courthouse on Saturday night with a small group of protesters and supporters of the accused locked outside the closed gates of the courthouse site.

Speaking outside after the brief court hearing on Saturday night, Emma O’Grady said: “At 3.05pm we were arrested by gardaí on the seventh green just as Trump’s helicopters were in the air landing.”

Footage of the incident on social media showed gardaí removing the two from the green in front of a grandstand of Irish Open spectators.

O’Grady said: “We were engaging in a peaceful protest displaying ‘US warplanes out of Shannon’ on our T-shirts and saying that ‘Trump is unwelcome’, calling for a free Palestine and calling for the US military out of Shannon.”

O’Grady said: “We wanted to highlight that we want the US military out of Shannon and the Irish Government is spending €20 million on security for a private trip this weekend. It is just wrong.”

She said: “We don’t want Trump here and to show Trump that he is not welcome here.”

Ní Thréinir said: “In these moments people have to do what they can to say that ‘This isn’t okay’.”