Home heating oil costs to get ‘specific consideration’ in Budget 2027 talks, Chambers says

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has said energy costs for families would be a central issue that Budget 2027 looks to address, with the Government giving “specific consideration” to rises in home heating oil costs.

The price of home heating oil has risen sharply since last September, largely due to global oil instability caused by the US war with Iran.

Speaking at Dublin Castle on Tuesday morning, where he is hosting an EU presidency meeting of cohesion ministers, Chambers said: “We’re very conscious that energy costs are one of the central issues for families right across the country … and particularly the rise in home heating oil has been a specific consideration by Government.”

He also said the Coalition is considering other targeted supports in the budget.

“We’re examining options around that specific issue in the context of Budget 2027 and other targeted supports using our social protection system to support families through the winter period,” the Minister said.

“We made changes last year in the context of fuel allowances in terms of the direct weekly support, but also the broadening in eligibility, and that forms the context for Budget 2027. [This is] in addition to other changes that we want to make, particularly on income tax, where we have a moderate package overall to support workers across the economy.

“And again, budgetary matters are still in their early days with my colleagues across Government, so we haven’t made any decisions at this point.”

He reiterated that home heating oil was being examined in the context of a “specific issue”.

[ Q&A: Price of diesel creeping north of €2 but home heating oil costs a more serious problemOpens in new window ]

“Home heating oil is being examined in the context of it being a specific issue and home heating oil and its price point has risen significantly,” Chambers said.

“Obviously we’ve made specific changes to excise and other matters … so we are examining options around home heating oil. We don’t want to go into the winter period if there’s a particular price exposure there for families. So we’re considering options on how we can potentially help with that in the context of the budget..”

When asked about the security costs for the recent visit of US president Donald Trump, Chambers said the figure was yet to be finalised with the Department of Justice.

However, he denied it was linked to budget talks, as it was a “one-off” cost.

“The final costs will be finalised over the next number of weeks as part of the ongoing discussions that we have with the Department of Justice. Obviously, security is paramount when it comes to any state visit.”

[ Budget 2027: Will promised tax cuts and welfare hikes be any use against raging inflation?Opens in new window ]

On the cohesion meeting, Chambers said it was important to reach a consensus as it represents a third of the EU budget.

“It makes a real impact for communities right across the European Union, particularly when it comes to the regions most left behind, and has played a critical role in terms of wider economic, social and community development.”