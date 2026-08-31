Construction worker claims self-defence in confrontation that left man with ‘catastrophic’ injuries

Augustin Rostas (22) was remanded in custody pending a €1,000 lodgement and an address check. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

A construction worker has been charged with taking part in a large-scale violent confrontation that led to a man suffering “life-threatening, catastrophic injuries” in south Dublin at the weekend.

Augustin Rostas (22), with addresses given at Convent Place, Hatch Street Lower, and Kevin Street, Dublin 2, appeared before Judge Stephanie Coggans at Dublin District Court on Monday, when he was remanded in custody pending a €1,000 lodgement and an address check.

Det Garda Sinéad Galligan told the cour the accused made no reply when he was charged with engaging in violent disorder at South County Business Park in Leopardstown on Saturday evening.

She objected to bail, telling the court that officers had received a report of a large-scale disturbance involving several males engaged in violence at an abandoned premises.

Gardaí found three males who were significantly injured, all requiring hospitalisation.

The court heard that one named individual sustained life-threatening injuries and was in intensive care in Beaumont Hospital, where he remains on life support.

The garda said initial inquiries have established that about 15 members of the Roma community, had resided at the abandoned premises for a number of months.

It was claimed the accused and three others called, stating they were there to collect personal property from someone at the premises.

The detective said: “Initially there was a verbal dispute, which escalated suddenly to violence, and the subject of this row remains the subject of the Garda investigation”.

Galligan said a sustained physical confrontation ensued, involving the defendant and three males against four other males who were occupants of the premises.

CCTV footage has shown “lethal” weapons and implements were used during the fight, including poles, sticks and shovels. The defendant was clearly visible on CCTV participating in the physical altercation, and he could be seen striking other males on a number of occasions before leaving the scene.

The detective said that of particular significance was that another male involved in the dispute struck the severely injured man twice with a shovel, “rendering him unconscious and inflicting catastrophic injuries”.

The court heard that a brother of the man in critical condition was one of the trio injured and sent to hospital, but he has been discharged.

It was alleged he has received several threatening messages on his phone, stating that “this is not the end of it” and “your brother is next”.

The court also heard that the accused was located at the scene an hour afterwards and admitted his involvement in the altercation. Violent disorder carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, and the detective cited the seriousness of the injuries, which she said could possibly be fatal.

The accused was not represented due to the continuing strike that has seen solicitors withdraw their services in District Court legal aid cases over payment reforms.

Rostas listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter. He questioned why his bail was being opposed and said he had been trying to defend himself during the incident. He had no further questions.

The judge said she would grant bail, subject to conditions sought by gardaí, including a curfew.

Bail was set at €3,000 in his own bond with a requirement to lodge €1,000.

The court heard the only phone he had was a Romanian number, which he was ordered to hand over to gardaí.

The defendant was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again on Friday at Cloverhill District Court.