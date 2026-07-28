Judge speaks out about toxic masculinity while jailing young man for rape

At the Central Criminal Court, Judge Tony Hunt said the offending altered the course of a young teenager’s life at a formative stage of her development. Photograph: Tom Honan

A judge has spoken out against the toxic masculinity of influencers after imposing a six-year prison sentence on a Clare man who raped a 14-year-old girl.

The man, now aged 21, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape of the girl at a house party in Co Clare on a date in July 2024. He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, who is now aged 16.

The child was intoxicated and vulnerable when the then 19-year-old lured her under false pretences into a bathroom in the house and raped her. He had earlier given her drink and gave her more alcohol afterwards.

Sentencing him on Monday, Judge Tony Hunt said this offending altered the course of a young teenager’s life at a formative stage of her development.

“She should have been free to develop her own sexuality in her own way at her own pace. The law of sexual assault and rape is all about valuing the sense of autonomy and bodily integrity that is involved in the making of these choices,” he said, adding that the actions of the defendant “ripped these from this young girl”.

“This case is a cautionary warning against the kind of influences on young men these days,” he said. He noted how young men were acting out what they were seeing in online pornography as well as being exposed to “a kind of toxic masculinity shown by influencers”.

“If you don’t respect the wishes of others, you end up with kind of tragedy we have here. It’s very sad and depressing,” he said.

He reduced the initial headline sentence of 10 years to 7½ to take into account the mitigating factors including the plea of guilty. He suspended the final 18 months for three years on various conditions including that he does not commit any sexual offences for 20 years.

He also ordered that he have no contact whatsoever with the victim in perpetuity. The judge said he was taking into consideration the effect of the offending on the victim; the defendant’s lack of maturity at the time; and his expressions of remorse and insight he has shown into his offending.

The investigating garda told Lorcan Connolly SC, prosecuting, that the victim was friends with the younger sister of the accused and that was how she came to be at a house party with the accused, his sister and others.

The garda said the victim and her friend were consuming drinks, including shots. The injured party was in the livingroom of the house when the defendant came in and closed the door and gave the girl two small bottles of alcohol which she drank.

The defendant then asked her how was she going to repay him for the drinks. He then tried to kiss the child and she told him to stop, before he sexually assaulted her.

After the assaults ended the victim went upstairs and was upset. The defendant followed her upstairs and told her his girlfriend was unwell and needed her help in the bathroom.

He led the victim into the bathroom, which was unoccupied, and he followed her inside and locked the door. He then again sexually assaulted her and raped her on the floor of the bathroom.

The court heard the victim again told him to stop and again tried to push him off her but he was too strong. The man again had his hand on her neck which restricted her breathing.

After these assaults he told the victim to go downstairs, and he gave her more alcohol. He told her that if she told anyone about what had happened “he would ruin her life”, the garda testified.

The girl texted a friend and told her that the defendant had raped her. She asked her brother to come and collect her from the party and she told him about the assaults too.

Gardaí were called and the woman was taken to the Galway sexual assault treatment unit.

The man was arrested a week later and told gardaí that the victim was “highly intoxicated” and denied any sexual contact with her.

Analysis of semen found on the victim was a match for the defendant. He was arrested and charged on December 30th last and was remanded on bail. He pleaded guilty last May to the rape.

The plea was accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions on the basis of full facts of the offending being led in evidence and the other charges been taken into consideration. These charges include two counts of oral rape, two of sexual assault and two of non-fatal strangulation.

In her victim-impact report the victim told the court that after the rape she felt disgusted with her own body. She experienced flashbacks of the night and feels more vulnerable.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, told the court his client’s use of pornography had skewed and warped his view of what is normal and acceptable in a healthy sexual relationship.

He said his client apologised unreservedly to the victim and took responsibility for his actions.