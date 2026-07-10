Two charged with stealing a three-week-old baby goat

A man and woman have been arrested in relation to the theft of the pygmy goat from Tannaghmore Animal Farm on June 15th Photograph: Supplied

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with stealing a three-week-old pygmy goat.

Appearing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, Armagh Sally Ann Finnegan (28) and Willy McDonagh (20) were jointly charged theft of the pygmy goat “of unknown value, belonging to Tannaghmore Animal Farm,” on June 15th this year.

Finnegan, from Enniskeen in Craigavon and McDonagh, with an address at Molesworth Street in Cookstown, confirmed they understood the charge while a police officer gave evidence the pair could be connected to the offence.

A man and woman have been arrested in relation to the theft of the pygmy goat from Tannaghmore Animal Farm on June 15th Photograph: Supplied

In a social media post at the time of the incident, the PSNI outlined how the three-week-old pygmy goat was allegedly stolen from Tannaghmore Animal Farm but was safely recovered and reunited with its mum.

“Following enquiries by officers, two suspects were identified, arrested and subsequently charged to court for theft,” the post detailed, “We’re delighted to see this little one back where it belongs. Thank you to everyone who assisted with the investigation.”

In court on Friday, prosecuting counsel said there had been fears for the safety of the baby goat as it was still feeding from its mother, and she applied for a four-week adjournment.

Describing it as “an unusual case,” deputy district judge Joe Rice freed the pair on bail and adjourned the case to August 7th.