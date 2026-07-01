Woman denies making up rape allegations against garda husband

A trial against a garda accused of rape and child cruelty has entered its second day. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A woman has denied a suggestion she made up an allegation of rape against her garda husband in order to get him out of the family home.

The 48-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of raping the woman on dates in 2009 and 2021. He has also pleaded not guilty to three counts of child cruelty to two of his daughters on a number of occasions on unknown dates between 2007 and 2024.

He also denies a charge of assault causing harm to one of his daughters on an unknown date in late 2021 to early 2022, after she had turned 18. All parties in the case have a statutory right to anonymity.

On Tuesday, prosecuting barrister Dominic McGinn told the jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin that it was alleged the accused was “a violent and domineering father and husband” who had subjected two of his daughters to “unreasonable chastisement” for most of their childhood.

All the alleged offending took place at two locations in the northwest of the country where the family was living.

In her evidence on Tuesday afternoon the wife of the accused described two incidents, one in 2009 and another in 2021, when she said her husband raped her. She said she had told him she did not want sex but he said he did not care and went ahead with it.

She said she was shocked and felt numb and decided that was the end of the marriage. She told the jury she slept on the coach for the next few years and the accused slept in the bedroom.

She said the first time she spoke to gardaí about it was after it was disclosed during an interview with Tusla social workers.

Under cross-examination she told defending barrister James McGowan that she was still living in the family home at the time and that the break-up of the marriage had not been finalised.

She said Tusla became involved because one of her daughters asked to go to therapy and began sessions with the mental health charity Jigsaw, which then referred the case to Tusla. This girl is the younger alleged victim of child cruelty.

She agreed she had gone to court to seek a barring order against the accused but she did not get one, receiving a protection order instead. Judicial separation proceedings began in 2023 and she put in a defence and counter claim to that.

She agreed that in her defence she stated that the accused had been physically abusive towards a third child and hit her. She agreed that her defence did not say the accused was abusive towards herself or that he had raped her or that there was any domestic violence in the house.

She agreed it also did not say anything about the complaints from the two child complainants.

She said the accused moved out of the family home in November 2024. She agreed that the marriage was over in 2021 and they had been in separate rooms from then.

Asked whether she would have taken the accused back between 2021 and 2024, she said “absolutely not”.

She agreed that in April 2024 she received a text notification from an insurance company with another woman’s name. She said she did not know at this stage for sure whether her husband had begun a new relationship but said “he had every right, we weren’t in a relationship”.

She said she met the woman for the first time after the accused sent her to collect the children instead of coming himself.

Asked whether this new relationship changed her view of matters she said: “No, we were in divorce proceedings.”

“You didn’t go in to your solicitor shortly afterwards and tell her to press the button on the family law proceedings?” McGowan asked.

She denied this. He put it to the complainant that “in order to get him out of the house you would have to make the criminal complaint that you made”, which she denied.

He put it to her that she had tried to get him out of the house with a barring order but had only been able to secure a protection order from the courts.

“You were all still in the house. You were going to do whatever it took to him out of the house,” counsel said.

The woman replied: “No, I just wanted protection from the courts.”

The trial continues.