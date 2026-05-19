Courts

Jeffrey Donaldson trial ‘on track’ to start next week, judge says

Trial, which was due to begin in March 2025, has been postponed twice due to deterioration in Eleanor Donaldson’s mental health

Jeffrey Donaldson previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Jeffrey Donaldson previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Freya McClements
Tue May 19 2026 - 13:362 MIN READ

The trial of the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson on charges of sexual offences is “on track” to begin next week, the judge in the case has said.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Paul Ramsey said his “intention” was to begin swearing in the jury on May 26th.

Both the prosecution and defence confirmed they were ready for the case to commence.

Jeffrey Donaldson (63), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child and 13 counts of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

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His wife Eleanor Donaldson (59), of the same address, faces five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband. She denies the charges.

The couple were not in court on Tuesday as neither defendant was required to attend.

The trial, which was originally due to begin in March 2025, has already been postponed twice due to a deterioration in the mental health of Eleanor Donaldson.

A further medical report has been received regarding her health, the court heard on Tuesday, and will be the subject of a court hearing on Wednesday.

Previously a long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, Jeffrey Donaldson resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged with in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern Ireland powersharing institutions.

The then deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, the MP for east Belfast, took over as DUP leader.

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Freya McClements

Freya McClements

Freya McClements is Northern Editor of The Irish Times