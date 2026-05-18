Conviction quashed for man who served three years of life sentence for Cameron Reilly murder

Aaron Connolly, who has spent more than three years serving a life sentence for the murder of teenager Cameron Reilly, has had his conviction quashed after the Court of Appeal found the trial judge’s instructions to the jury had lacked balance and in parts may have been seen as “advocacy” for the prosecution case.

Justice John Edwards said today that “such were the stridency and emphasis” of comments made by Justice Tony Hunt while he charged the jury that “there is a real possibility the jury could have perceived that he was personally convinced of the guilt of the accused and that implicitly he was pressing them to deliver a guilty verdict”.

The trial jury heard that Connolly, now aged 26, initially denied that anything sexual had happened between him and Reilly on the night and had told gardaí he was “straight”.

However, on the seventh day of the trial, Connolly made admissions through his lawyers that he had performed oral sex on Reilly the night he was killed. The accused said when he left, Reilly was still alive and standing up. Friends of Reilly gave evidence to the trial that he had confided in them he was bisexual shortly before his death.

Aaron Connolly (23), of Willistown, Drumcar, Co Louth. Photograph: Collins

Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar had pleaded not guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Reilly at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, Co Louth, on May 26th, 2018, but was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict in December 2022.

Reilly, a student at Dundalk Institute of Technology, had been part of a group of about 15 young people who gathered in a field on the outskirts of the town on the night of May 25th. Alcohol and cannabis were consumed by some of those present, although Reilly’s best friend told the trial Cameron never took drugs.

The group went to a local takeaway to get food shortly after midnight. Reilly’s body was found in the field the following morning by a man out walking his dog. Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan told the trial the teenager’s cause of death was asphyxia due to external pressure on the neck, with no other contributing factors.

In his initial statement to gardaí, Connolly said he and Reilly had gone in different directions at the end of the night and after the pair parted, he “never looked back” to see which way Cameron went.

In launching an appeal against the conviction last June, Michael Bowman, representing Connolly, said Hunt had sought to reduce the defence case to the possibility of a “peeping Tom” who had come out of the bushes aroused or angry and killed Reilly.

“That is nothing if not denigrating of the defence case,” he said. He asked the three-judge court to look at the possibility that “a line had been crossed” and amounted to “a deconstruction of the defence closing and thereby of its defence”.

Bowman also raised the issue of how admissions made by Connolly through his counsel during the trial were dealt with in the judge’s charge. These admissions were made under section 22 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows an accused person to admit certain parts of the prosecution case, removing the need to call witnesses to prove those aspects. In delivering the Court of Appeal’s judgment today Edwards said the court agreed with the submissions made by Connolly’s barristers that Hunt’s charge to the jury had lacked balance, and that in places “it may have been perceived by jury members as advocacy”. The conviction was therefore quashed, with the Director of Public Prosecutions now to decide whether to apply for a retrial of the accused.