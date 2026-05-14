Accidental death recorded at inquest of young jockey injured in fence fall

A jury has returned a verdict of accidental death at the inquest of a Cheltenham-winning young Irish jockey who died from injuries sustained in a fall at a race meeting in Co Tipperary over a year ago.

Michael O’Sullivan (24), from Lombardstown in north Cork, suffered a fatal fall at the final fence in a handicap chase at Thurles Racecourse aboard Wee Charlie on February 6th 2025. He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital but died there on February 16th from his injuries.

At Cork City Coroner’s Court today, Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster told the inquest O’Sullivan suffered catastrophic brain injuries, including a depressed fracture of his skull as well as other skull fractures and brain swelling in the fall.

She said O’Sullivan died from severe traumatic brain injury complicated by brain swelling due to a horse riding accident. She told O’Sullivan’s parents, William and Bernie, that he would have lost consciousness immediately and not suffered.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death after hearing from several witnesses, including Health and Safety Authority inspector Justin Walsh, that there was no evidence of any breach of health and safety regulations relating to the incident in which several horses fell independently of each other at the final fence.

Coroner Philip Comyn described O’Sullivan as an “experienced up and coming young rider who had a great future ahead of him”. He extended his sympathy to his family on their sad loss.

[ Death of a jockey: ‘Michael O’Sullivan was full of ambition, full of passion ... he was just a beautiful person’Opens in new window ]