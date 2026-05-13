Woman fights court order to destroy four XL Bully dogs

Veronica Maher, widow of Jason Hennessy snr, who died in the wake of a Christmas Eve 2023 shooting, arrives at the Four Courts to challenge a Garda application to have XL Bully dogs put down. File photograph: Tom Tuite

A woman is appealing in the High Court an order directing the destruction of her XL Bully dogs.

In May 2025, Judge Anthony Halpin directed the destruction of Veronica Maher’s four XL Bully dogs under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, following a March 2025 incident at her home on Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

In the District Court, Garda members who attended at the address on the date in question said they feared injury when one of Maher’s XL Bully dogs, Odie, escaped from the house’s front garden and ran at them threateningly.

Gardaí alleged that when the dog was back on the property, Maher threatened to release the dog again if they did not leave. Maher denied this. Her other XL Bully dogs were not involved in the incident.

Veronica Maher’s husband Jason Hennessy snr was fatally wounded in a gangland attack at Browne’s steakhouse in Blanchardstown during a gathering on Christmas Eve 2023.

In her evidence, Maher said the dogs were her husband’s, and were all she had left of him. She said the dogs were like her children.

She stated the dogs had never caused problems and had no behavioural issues.

Halpin found the dogs were dangerous and not under proper control during the incident, and ordered their destruction.

The judge said the relevant section of the 1984 Act dealt with the overall management and control of the dogs, and said he was satisfied Maher’s control of the pets did not comply with the Act.

Maher has challenged the orders by way of a “case stated” appeal, a procedure where a lower court asks the High Court to clarify a point of law.

In Maher’s appeal, the High Court is asked to clarify whether a judge is required to find that a dog is both dangerous and not under proper control in making an order under the relevant section of the 1984 Act, including a destruction order.

The High Court is also asked to clarify whether the District Court judge in this case had adequate evidence before him to make the destruction orders in relation to the dogs.

The case came before Judge Conor Dignam in the High Court this week, when lawyers for the Garda complainant in Maher’s case sought to have a transcript of the District Court hearing admitted to the appeal.

Barrister Shelley Horan, appearing with Frank Kennedy, submitted that the court cannot determine the questions posed in the appeal without reference to the transcript.

Maher’s counsel James B Dwyer, with Oisín Clarke, instructed by Connolly Finan Fleming solicitors, opposed the admission of the transcript.

Dignam said he would give his ruling on the application at a later date.