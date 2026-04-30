Man charged in connection with incident where gun was fired by child in Ballymun

The investigation into the discharge of a gun by a child in Ballymun is still ongoing

A man in his 20s has been charged and is due to appear in court in connection with an incident in Ballymun, north Dublin, on Tuesday, in which a firearm was discharged by a child.

The incident on Tuesday afternoon began when a man was spotted near Ballymun Garda station carrying what appeared to be a gun. He was pursued by gardaí and as he fled he threw the gun into hedges.

It was retrieved by an 11-year-old child, and discharged.

Shortly afterwards, another young male on an e-bike arrived at the scene and took the gun away.

A major alert was sent out, with Garda members from Ballymun station and specialist Garda units searching for the firearm.

A man in his 20s and a juvenile were arrested, under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, in connection with Tuesday’s incident. The younger male was subsequently released.

An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that the arrested man has been released from the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, and charged in connection with the case. He is due to appear at Tuesday afternoon’s sitting of Dublin District Court.

Gardaí investigating the incident have asked anyone who was in the Ballymun area last Tuesday afternoon and may have information or relevant camera footage to come forward.