British army soldiers ‘lost control’, inquest into shooting dead of five people in Belfast finds

Relatives of those killed in the Springhill and Westrock shootings in 1972, outside the coroner's court at Laganside, Belfast on April 29th, 2024. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Five people, including three teenagers and a priest, were shot and killed by British soldiers who “lost control” in Belfast more than 50 years ago, a coroner has found.

Margaret Gargan (13), David McCafferty (15), John Dougal (16), Patrick Butler (37) and Father Noel Fitzpatrick (42) were fatally wounded within minutes of each in the Springhill and Westrock areas of west Belfast on the evening of July 9th, 1972.

Delivering his inquest into their deaths in the city on Thursday, Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that none of the five was posing any threat when they were shot and the soldiers used force which was “not reasonable”.

Soldiers located in Corry’s Timber Yard on the Springfield Road, “in particular E and A … over-reacted to a perceived threat and ultimately lost control,” he said.

The coroner ruled that Gargan, McCafferty, Butler and Father Fitzpatrick were “unarmed and posing no risk”, while Dougal was “shot in the back while running away.”

The inquest concluded in April 2024, just hours before the former UK government’s guillotine on conflict-related court cases as part of new legacy laws came into effect.

It was the last of the coroner-related investigations into Troubles-related deaths completed before the May 1st deadline of the Legacy Act, which is being reviewed under the UK’s Labour government.

It had been a fresh inquest ordered by Northern Ireland’s attorney general in 2014 after an original inquest in 1973 returned an open verdict.

More to follow ...