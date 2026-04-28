Daughter of Jason Hennessy snr and sons’ partners charged with organised crime offences

A daughter of Browne’s Steakhouse murder victim Jason Hennessy snr and two extended family members have been charged with enhancing an organised crime gang and drug distribution in west Dublin.

Jade Hennessy (33) of Sheephill Avenue, Kayleigh McEntee of Waterville Row, and Kirsty Travers of Edgewood Lawns, all in Blanchardstown, were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Judge David McHugh heard at Blanchardstown District Court that the three women had been further charged under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

According to court documents, between March 12th and May 1st last year, for enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation, they facilitated the distribution of controlled drugs in Dublin 15 and “participated in and contributed to an activity of the organisation”.

Jade Hennessy’s reply to the charge was “I was not caught with drugs”.

The court heard that Kayleigh McEntee (34), the partner of Jason Hennessy jnr, and Kirsty Travers (29), the wife of Devon Hennessy, both sons of Jason Hennessy snr, made no reply when they were charged.

They already had drug and money laundering charges before the court.

Due to the organised crime allegations, they needed to apply for bail in the High Court, so they were automatically remanded in custody.

Their solicitor, Simon Fleming, said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed they face trial on indictment at a higher level, but he added that the particular venue has not yet been established.

The three did not address the proceedings and will appear again on Friday. Prosecutors must complete books of evidence before they are sent for trial.

Jade Hennessy’s mother, Veronica Maher (55), remains before the court for threatening to kill and using her XL Bully dog to endanger the lives of gardaí, and possessing earnings from crime.

Her late husband was fatally shot in Browne’s steakhouse in Blanchardstown, Dublin, during a gathering on Christmas Eve 2023.

She was originally charged over 12 months ago over an incident at her home on Sheephill Avenue on March 28th, 2025.

On Tuesday, McHugh noted that prosecutors need more time to complete the book of evidence for her trial.

The judge ordered her to appear again on June 16th.

It is alleged she deliberately let a large restricted breed dog from her garden as members of An Garda Síochána were conducting beat patrols in the area, causing them to flee from this dog that put them in fear as it chased an officer.

As a condition of bail, she was told not to have restricted breed dogs in her home, and the back door of her property was to be used for emergency reasons only and not to facilitate the sale and supply of drugs.