Kinahan cartel’s Sean McGovern due to be sentenced at historic court appearance

Sean McGovern was the first Kinahan cartel leader arrested in Dubai when he was detained there in October 2024

Sean McGovern, one of the men at the apex of the Kinahan cartel, faces sentence on Monday at the Special Criminal Court after pleading guilty to two counts of directing organised crime, linked to a murder and an attempted murder, during the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

McGovern was the first cartel leader arrested in Dubai when he was detained there in October 2024, on foot of an extradition request from Ireland. He became the first Irish criminal to be extradited from United Arab Emirates in May, 2025, and has been in custody in the Republic since then.

His sentencing hearing on Monday will be the first time the State’s evidence against him will be set out. It will also be the first time detailed evidence about any of the cartel’s Dubai-based leadership group emerges in an Irish court.

Dubliner McGovern, with a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, last month pleaded guilty to a charge of directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016, both dates inclusive both within and outside the State, in relation to the murder of Christopher ‘Noel’ Kirwan.

He was initially charged with the murder of Kirwan (62) but since his extradition, and his pleading guilty to the two charges of directing organised crime, the Director of Public Prosecutions is now not proceeding with the murder charge.

McGovern also admitted directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 17th, 2015 and April 6th, 2017, both dates inclusive both within and outside the State, in connection with the surveillance of Hutch associate James Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence.

McGovern was previously named during a separate trial at the Special Criminal Court as “a significant figure” with a “leadership role” in Kinahan organised crime group.

The court heard that the Kinahan group are involved at an international level in importing drugs and in their distribution at street level. They enforce their control “by violence, using firearms and murder”.

McGovern was shot and wounded during the Hutch gang attack on the Kinahan cartel at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, in February, 2016. In 2019, the Criminal Assets Bureau seized a house he had bought, on Kildare Road in Crumlin, on the basis it was the proceeds of crime.

McGovern was close to Liam Byrne, the Crumlin man who ran the Kinahans’ Irish organisation. In the period after the Regency attack, McGovern grew increasingly close to Daniel Kinahan, moving to Dubai to work for directly for him.

When sanctioning McGovern four years ago, the US department of treasury described him as “Daniel Kinahan’s adviser and closest confidant”. It added: “Evidence indicates that all dealings with Daniel Kinahan go through Sean McGovern.” He also “managed communications on behalf of Daniel Kinahan, and he sells multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine”.

As part of international efforts to bring him to justice, Interpol issued a “red notice” for McGovern, which is a request to countries around the world to locate and arrest a suspect.

That red notice came about because the DPP in Ireland directed McGovern should face charges. When he was arrested in Dubai, Interpol secretary general, Jürgen Stock, said McGovern was “one of Ireland’s most wanted individuals”.