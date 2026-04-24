Woman deported from US to Ireland fined for shoplifting

A 26-year-old woman who was deported from the US to Ireland where she faced two historic shoplifting charges for stealing ham worth €80 and €264 worth of cosmetics has received a fine for each of the two thefts.

Ciocolata Munteanu, with an address at Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork city, was arrested last month on her arrival at Dublin Airport. She had been deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice).

Garda Pat Costello previously told Cork District Court Munteanu was deported from Los Angeles to Dublin on March 24th, having lived in the US for five years with her family.

Her outstanding theft charges arose in late 2018 and early 2019, when Munteanu stole two joints of ham from a store, and cosmetics from a branch of Boots in Blackpool in Cork city.

Munteanu pleaded guilty to the thefts at Cork District Court a day after her arrival back in Ireland on a deportation flight.

Defence solicitor Dennis Healy said Ice had confiscated a car driven by his client as well as her savings of $20,000. They left her with just $200.

He said the shoplifting dated back to when Munteanu was a teenager living in Cork with her family.

Judge Mary Dorgan had declined to finalise the case at a previous sitting of Cork District Court as she said the accused was smiling and chewing gum as her solicitor was speaking on her behalf.

The judge said the young woman was not showing sufficient respect to the court.

Last week, the case had to be adjourned again because the defence solicitor was unable to attend court.

Solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said he had just been contacted by Healy who had asked him to stand in for him in court. However, he said he didn’t have the full details of the case.

Munteanu complained she had been in court on three separate occasions. She said that she had pleaded guilty and paid the full compensation of €380.

However, Dorgan said the accused had been “out of the jurisdiction for years” and was “landing back now”.

The case was finalised on Thursday afternoon with the imposition of a €200 fine. Munteanu was fined €100 for each theft.

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