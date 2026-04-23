Girl (16) charged over fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner to undergo psychological evaluation

Scarlett Faulkner died on April 13th following an assault at Birdhill, Co Tipperary on March 21st. Photograph: Facebook

A psychological evaluation is to be carried out in respect of a teenage girl who is charged in connection with the fatal assault on Scarlett Faulkner, a court heard Thursday.

The accused girl (16) is charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner (29) at the R494 Birdhill, Co Tipperary, on March 21st last.

The girl appeared before Nenagh District Court via a video-link from a youth detention centre.

She did not speak other than to indicate she could hear and see the proceedings.

The girl’s solicitor, Turlough Herbert, indicated a psychological assessment of the girl was being scheduled while she was being detained on remand.

“In respect of the psychological evaluation, we have that matter in hand,” said Herbert.

A co-accused in the case, a woman (41), also appeared on remand before the court via video-link, from Limerick Prison.

The woman, who was represented in court by solicitor Pauric Nesbit, spoke only to confirm she could hear and see the proceedings.

Neither accused can be named because of reporting restrictions imposed by a judge last March.

Nenagh District Court judge Fiona Brennan granted an application by prosecuting gardaí, with the consent of solicitors for both accused, for a four-week adjournment.

The judge said the reporting restrictions imposed in March remained in place.

The judge remanded the two accused in continuing custody to appear before Nenagh District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on May 15th.

Gardaí previously alleged in court that the accused girl struck Faulkner at least 11 times on her head with an iron bar.

Gardaí also alleged the girl laughed when gardaí showed her a photograph of Faulkner’s injuries.

Gardaí told Limerick District Court in March that they had responded to a report of an assault near Birdhill on the afternoon in question, and they found Faulkner with critical head injuries lying on the R494.

She died from her injuries on April 13th.