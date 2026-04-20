Sentencing of man who stabbed garda, set fire to McGregor pub is deferred

Abdullah Khan pleaded guilty to terrorist activities that include the arson of a pub owned by Conor McGregor and a knife attack on gardaí in a separate incident in Dublin city centre.

The sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a garda in Dublin and setting fire to a pub owned by Conor McGregor in a separate incident has been pushed back.

Abdullah Khan (24) whose address cannot be published because of a court order, appeared for sentencing before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday.

However, Judge Karen O’Connor said the matter could not be finalised as the court was requesting a “comprehensive report” from the Probation Service.

This, she said, would address the “significant post-release supervision” that would be required for Khan to address matters relating to radicalisation that had arose in evidence.

The non-jury three-judge court had previously heard he was protesting against insults to the Prophet Mohammed.

Gardaí said Khan shouted “Allahu akbar” before stabbing the officer and later expressed support for Islamic State during subsequent interviews.

Khan was charged that on July 25th, 2025, at the Black Forge Inn, Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12, he did commit arson in that he did without lawful excuse damage property by fire, to wit the facade of the pub.

He was charged that four days later on July 29th, 2025, at Capel Street, he committed assault causing harm to one garda and attempted to commit an assault causing harm to another garda.

He was further charged that during this same incident, he produced an article capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a knife, and two counts of endangerment, in that he intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to the two gardaí.

Khan was further charged with two counts of engaging in terrorist activity or terrorist-linked activity on July 25th and 29th, 2005.

Khan entered guilty pleas to all eight charges.