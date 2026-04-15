Conor McGregor settles High Court case over whiskey brand

Conor McGregor said he was happy that his dispute with Artem Lobov over shareholding in the Proper No Twelve Irish Whiskey brand was resolved

Conor McGregor and a former sparring partner have settled a High Court dispute over an alleged oral agreement relating to shareholding in a McGregor-founded whiskey brand.

Artem Lobov had claimed McGregor failed to honour a 2017 oral commitment agreeing to Lobov’s ownership of a 5 per cent share in the Proper No Twelve Irish whiskey brand.

Russian-born Lobov asserted he was involved in the creation of the brand. McGregor denied there was an agreement.

On Wednesday, barrister Andrew Walker, appearing for Lobov instructed by Dermot McNamara solicitors, told Judge John Jordan the matter had resolved.

Mark Lynam, barrister for McGregor instructed by Mulholland Law, read a statement to the court on behalf of his client as part of a settlement agreement.

He said McGregor was happy the matter was resolved, and could now focus on his training in advance of an upcoming fight this summer.

McGregor thanked Lobov “for his hard work for my whiskey business”, Lynam said.

The judge complemented the parties on reaching an agreement in the dispute, which was “ultimately a matter of negotiation”.

As he left court, Lobov said he was happy with the resolution to the case.

In 2021, Proper No Twelve was sold to drinks giant Proximo Spirits for an estimated $600 million (€530 million).

McGregor was reported to have received $130 million from the sale.

Proximo cut ties with McGregor in the wake of a High Court jury finding that he assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018. Hand, who claimed McGregor raped her in the Beacon Hotel, Sandyford, was awarded almost €250,000 damages by the jury.

The trial of Lobov’s action had been scheduled to run for eight days.