Man attacked homeless services user with hatchet during incident of ‘harrowing violence’

A man who attacked a fellow homeless services user with a knife and hatchet during an incident of “harrowing violence” has been jailed for 5½ years.

Stephen Crosbie (44) told the victim he would “chop him up” during the sustained attack over a €100 debt, which occurred in Peter McVerry House in Dublin last year, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

He attacked the victim with a hatchet and flick knife, causing a severe laceration to his head and puncturing his kidney, among other injuries.

Staff members initially tried to de-escalate the situation before they too were threatened by Crosbie, with one staff member ringing gardaí from a locked toilet.

When armed gardaí arrived at the scene, they found blood spatters along the corridor of the hostel, a detective garda told Simon Donagh BL, prosecuting. The victim required emergency surgery.

Crosbie, with an address at Santry Lodge, Ballymun, Dublin, came forward on signed pleas from the District Court comprising assault causing harm, threats to kill and possession of a flick knife and a hatchet on August 6th, 2025.

He has 120 previous convictions, including for assault, firearm charges and violent disorder. He was on bail for another offence at the time of the attack.

Sentencing him on Tuesday, Judge Orla Crowe said this was a “deeply serious, brutal attack” involving the use of weapons.

She said it involved a 45-minute offence of brutality, “both physical and verbal”, as young staff members tried to calm things down. But she noted this had “no impact whatsoever on the impunity of Stephen Crosbie” who went back to his bedroom to produce a hatchet before attacking the injured party.

She noted the serious injuries suffered by the victim who was left very shaken in the wake of the attack and spent five days in hospital.

Taking into account the seriousness of the offence, the judge set a headline sentence of nine years, which she reduced to six years taking mitigating factors into consideration, including Crosbie’s early guilty pleas.

In order to incentivise rehabilitation, the judge suspended the final six months of this sentence on a number of conditions, including that Crosbie engage with the Probation Service for one year upon his release, attend mental health services and engage in offence-focused work.

She backdated the sentence to when Crosbie went into custody last August.

The court heard the dispute started when the victim knocked on Crosbie’s door and repaid him €100 from a €200 debt. Crosbie became angry that the entire loan was not being repaid and the stand-off ensued.

During the incident, Crosbie told the victim he had already served 20 years and he didn’t care if he was locked up for killing him. CCTV footage of the incident was played in court. The victim eventually managed to make his way to reception where staff locked the door, leaving Crosbie locked inside.

He was still gesticulating through the glass door with the knife and hatchet until armed gardaí arrived, when he retreated to his bedroom. After he was arrested, he was in a “heightened state” in the Garda station and made threats to gardaí, including that he would throw urine at them, the court heard.

No victim impact statement was handed into court, but photographs of the man’s injuries were handed in with his consent. As well as the facial and kidney injuries, he was stabbed in the leg, arm and upper back.

In his plea of mitigation, Garret Baker SC said this was an incident involving “harrowing violence” and that his client accepts he acted in a “grossly disproportionate manner”. He deeply regrets his actions, wanted to apologise to the injured party and wishes him well, the court heard.

Defence counsel said Crosbie had a difficult childhood and a chaotic background, suffered a number of personal losses and developed a drug addiction from a young age. He has no qualifications and suffered from psychosis in the past.

He has been in custody since the date of the offence.