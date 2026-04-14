Accused in fatal quad bike collision awaits forensic report ahead of plea

Patrick Hussey Hanna (28), who appeared at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court charged in relation to a motoring incident that resulted in the death of Dean Wearen (26) near Finea, Co Westmeath, on February 22, 2025. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A man charged over a fatal collision which claimed the life of a father-of-one on a Midlands road last year has been granted more time to consider a forensic engineer’s report before entering a plea.

Patrick Hussey Hanna (28) appeared at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday in connection the death of Dean Wearen, 26, who was on an off-road vehicle at Tullystown, near Finea, Co Westmeath, at around 3:30 pm on February 22nd, 2025.

He faces a single charge of dangerous driving causing death under section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Hussey Hanna, of Crossdrum Upper, Oldcastle, Meath, has yet to indicate a plea.

John Keenan Hayden SC, defending, said legal aid was extended in January to obtain the expert report, and more time was needed.

Arraignment, when a defendant formally enters a plea, was adjourned by Judge Kenan Johnson until May 19 next. Judge Johnson said the matter must be expedited as he remanded the accused on continuing bail.

Earlier, Hayden had said the case related to a tragic event on a road about 4.8 metres wide, and that the forensic report was vital to advise his client properly.

Wearen, from Kells, Co Meath, died after a quad bike he was using was involved in a collision with a motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was brought to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for a post-mortem examination.

Legal aid was granted earlier to Hussey Hanna in the District Court, which had heard that he was unemployed, paying rent, and had a credit union loan.