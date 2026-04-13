Garda accused of bribery, facilitating crime gang and possessing ammunition

A detective garda has been accused of facilitating a “serious offence” by an organised crime gang, as well as bribery and possessing more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Eoghan Clerkin (51) was the fourth man to be charged following an inquiry by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) and appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday.

NBCI Det Insp Mark Watters told Judge Karen Dowling that the accused was arrested shortly before 9am and made no reply when charged with three offences.

On February 19th, 2018, while serving as a member of An Garda Síochána, the defendant is alleged to have corruptly attempted to obtain a gift, consideration or advantage from an individual identified only by initials as an inducement or reward for performing or omitting an act related to his position. It is an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to another allegation, under section 27A(1) of the Firearms Act 1964, he unlawfully possessed 33 rifle rounds and 73 rounds of 9mm ammunition at an address in west Dublin.

From January 12th, 2018, to June 13th, 2019, he is accused of facilitating the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation. He could not apply for bail as this charge, under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, requires a High Court decision.

Watters applied for a remand in custody, which was granted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ directions in Clerkin’s proceedings were not stated.

He remained silent during the hearing and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

The officer, who lives in Dublin, has not yet entered a plea.

His court appearance on Monday follows charges being levelled against retired Garda supt John Murphy and two other Dublin-based serving gardaí.

Murphy, Garda Manus Keane and Det Aidan Stratford were arrested on Wednesday. They then appeared at Dublin District Court.

A six-week adjournment was sought to prepare the prosecution’s books of evidence.

The former superintendent “made no reply after caution” to his 12 charges.

Murphy and Stratford face allegations covering five years. It is alleged that they participated in or contributed to activities intended to facilitate serious offences by a criminal organisation, between April 12th, 2016, and September 29th, 2021, contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Murphy faces seven separate bribery charges under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.

It is alleged that on various dates between July 2020 and September 2021, he “corruptly” agreed to accept gifts, advantages, or inducements for performing acts related to his “office, position or employment”.

The ex-superintendent also faced four common law charges for communicating with a serving member of An Garda Síochána in a manner intended to pervert the course of public justice from April 2016 to January 2018.

Stratford (50), from north Dublin, has another 170 charges, including disclosing confidential information or corruptly accepting a gift, inducement or reward on February 25th, 2020.

The court heard that “I deny the charge” was his reply when each allegation was put to him.

Keane (46) is charged with a single offence under section 62 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005. It states that on November 13th, 2014, he, a serving member, disclosed confidential information to Aidan Stratford, pertaining to a different individual.

According to his sole charge, the information was “obtained in the course of carrying out your duties in your office or employment, knowing that the disclosure of said information was likely to have a harmful effect”.