Courts

Extension of Luas to Finglas can proceed after High Court cases resolved

Extra 4km of line to run from Cabra to north of Finglas village at expected cost of €600m

A resolution in three lawsuits brought over the extension of the Luas to Finglas, northwest Dublin, has cleared the way for work to begin. Photograph: Alan Betson
A resolution in three lawsuits brought over the extension of the Luas to Finglas, northwest Dublin, has cleared the way for work to begin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Fiachra Gallagher
Mon Apr 13 2026 - 18:362 MIN READ

A resolution in three lawsuits brought over the extension of the Luas to Finglas, northwest Dublin, has cleared the way for work to begin on the project.

At the High Court on Monday, Judge Richard Humphreys made orders on consent striking out the cases brought by various businesses, including the owners of the Manhattan Peanuts factory on McKee Avenue in Finglas.

The companies had sought to challenge An Coimisiún Pleanála’s grant of permission to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for the extension to the Luas line, known as a railway order.

The new line is planned to run from the current Luas Green line terminus at Broombridge in Cabra to Charlestown, north of Finglas village, a distance of just under 4km, at an expected cost of €600 million.

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The three cases were brought by Manhattan Peanuts firm Firethorn Ltd, building supplies companies Brooks Timber & Building Supplies Ltd, Downshire Propco Ltd and Murdock Builders Merchants (Ireland) Ltd.

In the cases brought by Firethorn and Murdock Builders, the judge granted an order directing an amendment of the railway order. The amendment removes from the Luas extension project lands owned by Firethorn.

At Monday’s hearing, Declan McGrath, barrister for TII, told the judge the effect of striking out the cases is that the railway order is operative and work can now commence on progressing the extension.

The judge thanked the parties and congratulated them on reaching an agreed position.

Murdock Builders Merchants runs a building supplies business at premises on St Margaret’s Road and McKee Avenue, Finglas, next door to the Manhattan Peanuts factory.

Brooks Timber & Building Supplies operates a building supplies business off Ballyboggan Road in Cabra West. Downshire Propco, with offices at New Road, Banbridge, Co Down, owns the premises from where the business is operated.

Firethorn was represented by barristers Niall Handy and Liam Bell.

The other firms were represented by barristers Oisín Collins and Eoghan Foley.

The commission was represented by barrister Stephen Hughes.

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Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher is High Court Reporter for The Irish Times